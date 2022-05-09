WEST BURLINGTON — For all their gawdy numbers put up this season, 16th-ranked Indian Hills is far from a one-trick softball team.
On a day that would challenge even the hardest-hitting team to put softballs over the fence, the Warriors proved once again they don't need the long ball to come out on top. Sydney Anderson would collect the only RBI in Monday's Region XI championship game, driving a pitch out to center that would result in one out and all three runs IHCC would need to earn the program's seventh consecutive ICCAC postseason title with a 3-0 win over Southeastern at the Wagner Athletic Complex.
"The one thing I was going to do was get the ball to right field or center. Abby (Cataldo) was standing over at third base and she's fast, so I looked at that and told Coach Diehl that I was going to hit the ball out there and get her ready to tag up for the run," Anderson said. "My goal was to get Abbi home whether I got on base or not. It was a huge bonus getting the other two girls home on the play."
Anderson, who still holds the slight edge over teammate Destiny Lewis for the single-season home run record at IHCC by one with 31 so far this season, watched from the dugout as Lewis drew a walk to load the bases with almost no pitches from Adessa Bradenburg challenging record-setting lead-off hitter from Indianola. Lewis, who is already on pace to break five single-season Warrior softball records (run scored, total bases, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, batting average), made her mark in IHCC's first two postseason games collecting five extra-base hits, including three home runs, in an 11-2 win over Southwestern on Saturday and a 6-0 win over Southeastern on Sunday.
"I'm going up to the plate not forcing anything. I know we have a stacked line-up behind me," Lewis said. "With Gretta and Sydney behind me, I know if I can just get on base, it sets the table for us to put a lot of runs on the board."
Hartz was unable to snap the scoreless tie after Lewis drew the bases-loaded walk, striking out swinging against Bradenberg. The future Northern Iowa Panther, however, would have her say in the field making an amazing diving catch in left robbing Mady Reed of what surely would have been a two-out, two-run hit that would have gotten the Blackhawks right back in the game in the sixth inning.
"I knew where the runners were and I knew a hit would get those two runners home. When that ball came off the bat, the only thing going through my head was that I needed to catch this ball. I knew it wasn't a hard-hit ball, so I knew it wouldn't be an easy catch to make. I knew off the bat I was going to have make a dive for it.
"Everyone says I was tripping when I started after it. I'll have to check out the video. Maybe I was going for so hard I started stumbling at the end. It's up there with my best defensive play."
It, almost by default, is the best defensive play Hartz has had as an outfield.
"This is my first year playing in the outfield outside of a couple games last year," Hartz said. "I played infield throughout high school. That is my first outfield diving catch."
No one appreciated the catch more than Maddie Anderson. The former Winfield-Mount Union standout, playing on the junior college diamond closest to her hometown, pitched a two-hit complete-game shutout in the circle with six strikeouts including a final punchout of Kiley McConville clinching her team-leading 17th win and IHCC's seventh straight trip to the district finals.
"Coach told me I was going to get the ball to start. I just wanted to go at them. I trust my stuff and I knew I could do it," Madie Anderson said. "She had faith in me. I had faith in myself. I'm at my best when I trust myself. I felt like I was doing a good job of that."
Diehl, who has led IHCC to three regional titles in four years (no champion was crowned in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic), made sure to let her pitchers know at key moments just how much faith she had in them. Ryann Cheek went the distance in the circle on Sunday against Southeatern (28-23), allowing just four hits while striking out 10 batters to issuing just two walks improving to 10-1 this season including striking out the side in the fourth after Southeastern loaded the bases with nobody out, bringing Diehl out of the dugout.
"I just wanted to slow the game down and let the girls know they were in charge," Diehl said. "I have faith in these girls. It was their game. Our pitchers attacked the zone. Our defense came up with some big plays and we made some things happen on the bases. Those little things are what will win you the big games in the postseason."
Indian Hills has now won 17 consecutive region tournament games dating back to the 2016 season. During that stretch, the Warriors have outscored the opposition 130-53.
With the win, the Warriors (45-8) return home to host the best-of-three Midwest District Championship series this weekend with the winner advancing to the NJCAA DI Softball National Championship in Yuma, Arizona. Indian Hills will host Crowder (51-8) with the first two games being played as part of a doubleheader on Saturday at Romalynn 'R.L.' Hellyer Field starting at 2 p.m.
"It's going to be awesome. I love that field and it'll be nice not to have to make that long drive down to Missouri," Hartz said. "It's going to be exciting."