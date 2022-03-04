PARIS, TX — Late leads disappeared in each of the final two games for the Indian Hills softball team on their season-opening trip to Texas. Paris Junior College rallied in each game of a doubleheader with the Warriors, winning 4-2 in game one before taking a 6-4 victory in the nightcap.
The Warriors fell to 3-6 overall on the year. Four of those losses came by two runs or less.
The Warriors fell behind 1-0 in the opening game until Bryanna Mehaffy doubled and scored on an RBI single by Destiny Lewis in the top of the third. Starting pitcher Madi Huisman kept the Dragons scoreless over the next three frames.
Sydney Anderson doubled and scored on an RBI double by Breanna Newton in the top of the sixth, giving IHCC a 2-1 lead. Paris eventually got to Huisman with three runs in the bottom half of the sixth, rallying for the opening-game win.
Despite the loss, Huisman recorded six strikeouts for the Warriors. Six different Warriors collected hits in the loss.
Paris jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the opening inning of game two before Gretta Hartz connected on her first home run of the year, a solo shot to tie the game in the top of the second. The Dragons responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half only to see Indian Hills respond with two runs in the top of the third as Lewis doubled and scored on a home run from Anderson.
Indian Hills took the lead in the top of the fifth as Lewis singled and scored. Another three-run rally from the Dragons would again lift Paris to a win, completing the doubleheader sweep.
Lewis put together another impressive performance to open up her freshman season for IHCC, going 4-4 with two runs scored. Anderson finished the game 2-4 and has now hit four home runs in the team's first nine games of the season.
Freshman Madie Anderson took the loss in the pitching circle for Indian Hills, striking out six batters in the nightcap. Indian Hills will be back in action at sixth-ranked Seminole State with the first two of four games in Oklahoma on Mar. 11.