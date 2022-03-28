MARSHALLTOWN — Yes. Yes. No.
Carly Campbell remembered to say those three words on Monday each time she saw a pitch coming towards home plate.
Remembering those three words led to five hits, including two home runs, seven RBIs and three runs scored for the Indian Hills freshman. That big day at the plate helped the Warriors extend their current winning streak to 12 straight games as IHCC swept through the first Iowa Community College Athletic Conference doubleheader of the season dominating Marshalltown 11-1 and 16-2 on Monday at Romalynn 'R.L.' Hellyer Field.
"I went up the plate with a mindset that I had nothing to lose," Campbell said. "I just needed to compete. If I hit the ball hard, good things would happen."
Good things finally came to the Warriors, who finally played their first regional game over 51 hours after the first of four games with the Tigers were supposed to be played up in Marshalltown. Unplayable field conditions forced Saturday's doubleheader to be postponed and will now be made up on Friday afternoon starting at 1 p.m.
Indian Hills, however, fully expected to play Sunday's doubleheader making the trip all the way up to Marshalltown. Once arriving, the Warriors were informed that the home field of the Tigers was still not up to hosting a game, forcing the Warriors to return home as the two games were postponed a day and moved to Indian Hills.
"We really like each other. We get along and love being at the ballpark, so I've got a group of kids that are ready to play anyplace at anytime," Indian Hills head softball coach Lindsay Diehl said. "Anytime we get the chance to step out on this field and compete with somebody, we want to do that.
"We drove back, practiced a little bit and got ready to play on Monday," IHCC freshman Destiny Lewis added.
The Warriors, however, would have to wait a little longer on Monday as the umpires assigned for the doubleheader by the ICCAC were not informed of the change in venue. As a result, both the Tigers (3-11, 0-2 ICCAC) and Warriors had to wait for nearly two hours for the officials to make their own journey from Marshalltown to Ottumwa.
"It did start to feel kind of like a bad joke, but we don't like to make excuses for anything," Diehl said. "It was just a different day. You can only control the controllables. We always talk about that. I had to remind myself that a couple times. We just had to focus on the things we could control."
Once the game finally began, the Warriors controlled both contests from the start playing as the visiting team on their home diamond. Indian Hills took advantage of two walks by Centerville graduate Alyssa McElvain in the opening inning and a dropped fly ball in right to bring in three runs before freshman Madi Huisman threw her first pitch.
Huisman picked up her team-leading seventh win in the pitching circle for the Warriors, but had to overcome a pair of opening-inning hits by the Tigers that brought the tying run to the plate. After getting Maggie Harrison to fly out to right, ending the Tiger threat, Huisman worked around four hits and a pair of walks to put the opening game away.
"I felt bad for Madi. She was getting ready for the original first pitch, then I had to shut her down when we realized we had to wait for the umpires," Diehl said. "It's also unusual to be the visiting team on your home field. Madi had to warm back up, then wait again for us to bat in the top of the first. I don't think she started out the way she wanted to."
Whatever drama there might have been early in the opening game seemed to be slammed away by Breanna Newton and Campbell in the third inning. Newton slammed a lead-off homer to give Indian Hills a 4-1 lead before Campbell followed a single by Kennedy Preston by matching Newton with her third home run of the season, opening a five-run cushion for the Warriors.
"It felt so good. I tried to drive the ball to right and the ball just felt great off my bat," Campbell said. "It was good to come out here and play like that at home. My family's here. They made the drive down (from Williamsburg). I don't know how much of a difference it would have been for them if they would have had to make the trip to Marshalltown, but they like coming down here much more."
Campbell added an RBI single to close out a four-run rally in the fifth inning of the opening game, finishing 3-4 with four RBIs in game one. The Williamsburg native picked right back up where she left off in game two, delivering the third of IHCC's four hits in the opening frame of the nightcap driving in IHCC's second run of the inning.
"It was good to help my team out," Campbell said. "Everyone was hitting well. We all just worked well together."
Lewis paced the Warriors at the top of the line-up, collecting hits in each of the first three innings of the 16-2 five-inning nightcap scoring a run in each of those first three innings as the Warriors built a 9-0 lead. Campbell and Newton would each hit their fourth home runs of the season during the second game while Newton continued her climb up the national leaderboard in hit-by-pitches, taking one off the shoes in the fifth for her 12th HBP of the season ultimately leading to her fourth run scored in the doubleheader.
"I'm second in the nation right now," Newton said with a smile. "I just think it's funny. You've got to be the best in something."
Indian Hills (15-6, 2-0 ICCAC) hosts Ellsworth in a doubleheader on Tuesday starting at 1 p.m.