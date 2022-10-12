JUCO sports shooting: Three IHCC sports shooters hit season highs against Hawkeye

OTTUMWA — The Indian Hills sports shooting squad suffered a 477-434 loss to Hawkeye Community College at the Ottumwa Izaak Walton League on Saturday afternoon. The Warriors fall to 1-2 in head-to-head conference trap matchups this year.
The Warriors were led by sophomore Landon Hubble, who posted a season-high 91. Hubble connected on 24 targets in the first round before finishing the afternoon with scores of 22, 23 and 22.
Seth Schumacher finished second overall for the Warriors with a season-best score of 89. Schumacher posted a high of 24 in the second round and used a pair of 23 rounds in both the first and third houses.
Drennen Eddy used a season-best score of 86 on the day to place third overall on the Warrior squad. Eddy finished the afternoon with scores of 23-20-20-23 to top his previous high by four targets.
Freshman Emily Sytsma was the top finisher on the ladies side for the Warriors with a score of 71.
"Not quite our day," stated IHCC head coach Jake Stalzer. "The chillier, windy weather played a factor more than I originally anticipated it would and the scores showed. Both us and Hawkeye were down about 15 targets from where we have been our first few trap duals.
"It was good to see Landon persevere and be our top gun of the day with a 91. Also very proud of Seth for working his way into our top-five for the first time in his career. He's been very diligent with his practice the past few weeks and it is definitely paying off. He's shooting the best he ever has and I hope to see him keep that up. Drennen Eddy also placed in the top-five for the first-time in his career."
Hawkeye, undefeated in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) on the year, took the victory with nine individual scores of 90 or above. The Warriors return to action on against Simpson College at the New Pioneer Gun Club in Waukee Oct. 22-23.
