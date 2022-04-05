OTTUMWA — The Indian Hills women's track and field program received a pair of Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Athlete of the Week honors on Tuesday. Freshman Haleigh Hadley and the women's 4x100-meter relay squad were both honored by the conference office.
The Warriors became the first school this season to be recognized twice in the same week by the ICCAC as Hadley's individual efforts and the relay squad's performance highlighted at an action-packed weekend at the Friends University Spring Open in Wichita.
Hadley, an All-American during the indoor season for Indian Hills, put together a record-breaking performance in the high jump to finish first overall. In the 18-athlete field, Hadley recorded the best mark at 1.67 meters to set a new Indian Hills standard and now holds the seventh-overall mark in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) this year.
The Warriors brought home another win and school record behind the efforts of Kahliyah Anderson, Janyla Hoskins, Kayla McCray and Antiana Walsh in the 4x100 relay. For the second consecutive week, the Warrior quartet broke the school record, this time with a mark of 45.69 seconds, and now rank second overall in the NJCAA this year, just 0.3 seconds behind the top team in the nation, Hinds Community College (MS), which was set on the same day as IHCC's mark.
The Warriors are back in Wichita, KS this weekend for the KT Woodman Classic at Cessna Stadium April 8-9.