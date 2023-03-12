OTTUMWA – The Indian Hills men's track and field squad made history at the 2023 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Indoor National Championship as the Warriors placed seventh overall, tied for the best finish in school history.
Indian Hills earned seven NJCAA All-American honors, including two relay honors, the second-most All-American awards in a single national championship for the program. The Warriors also saw just its second indoor individual national champion in school history as Rivaldo Marshall won the 800-meter title.
The team scored 39 total points at the national championship to finish tied for seventh with Colby Community College. The Warriors were the third-highest program from the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC), joining third-place Iowa Western Community College and fourth-place Iowa Central Community College. South Plains College and New Mexico Junior College tied for the team title.
The Warriors saw two relay school records fall to aid in the All-American haul. The men's 4x800-meter relay consisting of Cole Reinders, Roneldo Rock, Jorge Becerra and Mohammed Al-Yafaee placed third overall in the event with a school-record time of 7:39.74, a new program best. The quartet topped the previous school record by 10 seconds.
The men's 4x400-meter relay squad closed out the national championship in one of the most electrifying events of the weekend. The group of Woyn Chatman, Tyrice Taylor, Chris Johnson and Marshall brought home a third-place finish with a time of 3:07.64, five seconds better than the previous school mark.
The Warrior quartet was one of five programs to break the previous facility mark at Washburn University as the 4x400 squad finished just .71 seconds outside of first-place South Plains, but nearly four seconds ahead of fourth-place Barton Community College.
Along with his All-American honor in the 4x400, Taylor joined Marshall in the 800 meters with another All-American effort. Taylor placed third overall in the event with a time of 1:51.27 to score six team points for the Warriors, marking the first time in school history that the Warriors earned two All-American honors in the 800-meter indoor nationals.
The Indian Hills women's track and field squad saw three standout performances, including two All-American honors on the final day of the 2023 NJCAA Indoor National Championships.
Sophomore Haleigh Hadley, an NJCAA All-American a year ago, took home second place in the women's high jump after breaking her own school record with a mark of 1.71 meters. Hadley, who placed sixth overall in the event last year, produced the new personal best mark to earn a spot on the podium and All-American status.
Along with the 2022 outdoor season, Hadley has now earned three All-American honors throughout her Indian Hills career.
Freshman standout Jahzara Hart saved her top performance for the final indoor meet of the season in the women's 200-meter dash finals. Hart, who entered the met after finishing ninth in the prelims, sprinted to a school record time of 24.43 to place sixth overall and earn NJCAA All-American honors.
Hart topped her previous personal best time by .35 seconds to set a new Indian Hills standard.
In the final event of the national championship, the women's 4x400 relay squad set a new season best time with a mark of 3:55.73 to place ninth overall, just one spot outside of All-American status. The quartet featured Adalin Robinson, Jadashia Catlin, Shanice Cox and Hart.
Chatman's All-American performance in the relay was paired with an individual All-American honor after the sophomore placed fifth overall in the men's 400-meter dash with a personal best time of 47.19. Joining Chatman on the podium was Chris Giles who placed fourth overall to earn All-American status with a time of 47.18.
Chatman's All-American honor in the 400-meter is the second of his career after placing fifth overall with a time of 47.41 in 2022.
Troy Johnson earned All-American honors in the long jump, the first in program history for Indian Hills. Johnson jumped to a school record 7.33 meters to place seventh overall, the best finish in school history.
As a team, the Warrior women finished in a tie for 16th-place overall with 11 team points at nationals.
