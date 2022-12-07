CRETE, NE – 

TOPEKA, KS – The Indian Hills track and field teams made a splash in its season opener as the Warrior men and women both competed at the Washburn University Alumni Invitational on Saturday.

The Warrior women had a flurry of freshman standouts. Jahzara Hart led four individuals in the top eight of the women's 60-meter dash, placing second overall with a time of 7.53 seconds, finishing just 0.01 seconds off Kayla McCray's school record, after posted a 7.71 preliminary time.

Zakiya Porter placed fifth overall in the event in 7.92 seconds for the IHCC women, followed by teammate Shanice Cox's seventh-place finish at eight seconds and Zaniya King's 8.07-second run to an eighth-place finish. King took home a third-place finish in the women's 200-meter dash with a time of 25.05 seconds.

Hart finished right behind King with a time of 25.19 seconds to place fourth overall. Both marks are within striking distance of the 24.95-second national qualifying standard for this year.

As a team, the Warrior men took home seven first-place finishes on the day. Sophomore Khalid Hornsby left his mark on Saturday as the sprinter took home a pair of wins.

Hornsby set the new standard at the event with a meet record time of 6.78 seconds in the men's 60-meter dash. Hornsby also earned top honors in the men's 200-meter dash with a personal-best time of 21.47 seconds. Both marks for Hornsby are national qualifying times.

Defending 800-meter outdoor national champion Rivaldo Marshall picked up where he left off last season, boasting an impressive performance in the mid-distance. Marshall ran to a first-place finish and new facility record in the men's 1,000-meter run with a time of 2:27.39. Marshall's time of 2:27.39 is the second-best time in school history.

Teammate Mohammed Al-Yafaee placed second overall in the men's 1,000-meter run, placing just behind Marshall with a time of 2:28.03, the third-fastest time in school history. Freshman Cole Reinders was fourth overall in the event with a time of 2:30.92.

Freshman Troy Johnson made headlines in a pair of jump events for the Warriors. Johnson posted the top long jump mark in school history, both indoor and outdoor with a distance of 7.24 meters. Johnson placed second overall with the national qualifying mark.

Johnson also placed third in the men's triple jump event with a mark of 13.67 meters, the fourth-best mark in school history for the Warriors.

In the men's high jump, freshman Cadence Bass posted the fifth-best mark in school history with a distance of 1.96 meters to place third overall for the Warriors.

The Warriors took the top two spots in the men's 60-meter hurdles as C.J. McFerrin and Damien Lewis led the charge. McFerrin's mark of 8.29 seconds is the second-fastest time in school history while Lewis posted a mark of 8.5 seconds.

Indian Hills swept through the top four spots in the men's 600-yard run. Freshman Tyrice Taylor posted the fourth-fastest time in school history with a mark of 1:11.05 to lead the field.

Roneldo Rock took home second with a national qualifying mark of 1:12.84, followed by Kylen Crosby and Dean Clarke. The Warriors also managed to sweep the top three spots in the men's 4x400-meter relay event.

Ke'Vontae Walls-Burdine, Taylor, Marshall and Woyn Chatman posted a time of 3:15.22 to eclipse the national qualifying mark by nearly three seconds. Freshman Chris Johnson was the top finisher in the men's 400-meter dash with a time of 49.18, placing 0.78 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.

Next up for the Warrior track and field teams is the Iowa State Holiday Invitational on Saturday in Ames.

