CRETE, NE –
TOPEKA, KS – The Indian Hills track and field teams made a splash in its season opener as the Warrior men and women both competed at the Washburn University Alumni Invitational on Saturday.
The Warrior women had a flurry of freshman standouts. Jahzara Hart led four individuals in the top eight of the women's 60-meter dash, placing second overall with a time of 7.53 seconds, finishing just 0.01 seconds off Kayla McCray's school record, after posted a 7.71 preliminary time.
Zakiya Porter placed fifth overall in the event in 7.92 seconds for the IHCC women, followed by teammate Shanice Cox's seventh-place finish at eight seconds and Zaniya King's 8.07-second run to an eighth-place finish. King took home a third-place finish in the women's 200-meter dash with a time of 25.05 seconds.
Hart finished right behind King with a time of 25.19 seconds to place fourth overall. Both marks are within striking distance of the 24.95-second national qualifying standard for this year.
As a team, the Warrior men took home seven first-place finishes on the day. Sophomore Khalid Hornsby left his mark on Saturday as the sprinter took home a pair of wins.
Hornsby set the new standard at the event with a meet record time of 6.78 seconds in the men's 60-meter dash. Hornsby also earned top honors in the men's 200-meter dash with a personal-best time of 21.47 seconds. Both marks for Hornsby are national qualifying times.
Defending 800-meter outdoor national champion Rivaldo Marshall picked up where he left off last season, boasting an impressive performance in the mid-distance. Marshall ran to a first-place finish and new facility record in the men's 1,000-meter run with a time of 2:27.39. Marshall's time of 2:27.39 is the second-best time in school history.
Teammate Mohammed Al-Yafaee placed second overall in the men's 1,000-meter run, placing just behind Marshall with a time of 2:28.03, the third-fastest time in school history. Freshman Cole Reinders was fourth overall in the event with a time of 2:30.92.
Freshman Troy Johnson made headlines in a pair of jump events for the Warriors. Johnson posted the top long jump mark in school history, both indoor and outdoor with a distance of 7.24 meters. Johnson placed second overall with the national qualifying mark.
Johnson also placed third in the men's triple jump event with a mark of 13.67 meters, the fourth-best mark in school history for the Warriors.
In the men's high jump, freshman Cadence Bass posted the fifth-best mark in school history with a distance of 1.96 meters to place third overall for the Warriors.
The Warriors took the top two spots in the men's 60-meter hurdles as C.J. McFerrin and Damien Lewis led the charge. McFerrin's mark of 8.29 seconds is the second-fastest time in school history while Lewis posted a mark of 8.5 seconds.
Indian Hills swept through the top four spots in the men's 600-yard run. Freshman Tyrice Taylor posted the fourth-fastest time in school history with a mark of 1:11.05 to lead the field.
Roneldo Rock took home second with a national qualifying mark of 1:12.84, followed by Kylen Crosby and Dean Clarke. The Warriors also managed to sweep the top three spots in the men's 4x400-meter relay event.
Ke'Vontae Walls-Burdine, Taylor, Marshall and Woyn Chatman posted a time of 3:15.22 to eclipse the national qualifying mark by nearly three seconds. Freshman Chris Johnson was the top finisher in the men's 400-meter dash with a time of 49.18, placing 0.78 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
Next up for the Warrior track and field teams is the Iowa State Holiday Invitational on Saturday in Ames.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.