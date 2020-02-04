OTTUMWA — The Indian Hills women set a new school record in the 4x400 relay while the Warrior men's track and field squad won the team title this past weekend, defeating 11 other schools including seven NCAA DIvision II programs at the Mark Schuck Multi and Open hosted by Minnesota State University.
"This was our best overall meet of the year. Almost every single athlete set a personal best or season best," Indian Hills head track and field coach Brent Ewing said. "With it being a 200-meter flat track, several of our athletes were able to improve their position in the individual national rankins due to the time conversion they got. February is typically when we start to see the pieces of the puzzle come together."
Leading the way for the Warrior men was freshman Floyd Pond, who won the 60 meters in 6.9 seconds and the 200 meters in 22.47. Jasean White was runner-up in the long jump, reaching 22 feet and 6.5 inches, while Kendall Banks-Price took second in the high jump clearing 6-5.5.
Elijah Berry, Kohner Butts and Aytonn Bar-Shimon all placed in the top seven of the 800 meter run. Bar-Shimon became the third Warrior 800 meter runner to hit the national qualifying mark with his seventh-place time of 1:59.36.
Berry, ranked seventh in the country in the 800, finished second in Minnesota running 1:55.4. Butts, 11th ranked in the country, placed third for IHCC in the 800 in 1:57.41.
Chris Hudnall tied the school record in the 60 meter hurdles, taking third overall in 8.26 seconds. Indian Hills dominated in the men's 200 meter dash with Pond's win, a third-place run by Herman Chongwain (22.8), a fourth-place finish from Jarvis Barber (22.81), a fifth-place time for Torian Kingston (22.82) and a seventh-place showing by Brandon Snowden (23.08).
"Floyd had a banner day, winning those two events. Aytonn got the job done and qualified for nationals in the 800 meters. Berry and Butts ran very aggressively in the 800 as well. Our jumps crew got us some big points with Jasean White in the long jump and Kendall Banks-Price in the high jump," Ewing said. "Most meets aren't scored, so being able to take advantage of the opportunity to win a scored meet was really big for our program.
"We're inherently greedy as coaches. Rarely do we walk away from a meet feeling this satisfied."
The 4x400 meter relay team of Melanie Hall, I'Reiona Lightsey, Kylar Brown and Jocelynn Crowell demolished the school record while winning the event to highlight the meet for the Indian Hills women's track and field program. The time of 4:00.97 easily bettered the previous school mark of 4:05.5 and was the unit's best time for the indoor season by nearly seven seconds.
The time converts to 3:57.77, ranking the Warrior squad seventh in the NJCAA. The win was part of a meet in which IHCC set six all-time top-five program marks.
"For weeks, we've been talking about qualifying that 4x4 team," Ewing said. "They have a lot of energy, and we just needed to bring that energy and aggressiveness to the competition."
The energy that our entire team had during the 4x400 relay was palpable. That building was rocking. I will never forget that race. To see the entire squad celebrate after the relay pulled away in the last few meters to win really speaks to the sense of family that our program has."
Crowell (fifth in 25.91), Brown (12th in 26.25), Destiny Lottie (13th in 26.54) and Dasauna Combs (15th in 26.87) all ran their season-best in the women's 200 meters for IHCC. Ceyda Nazli took second in the 500 meters in 1:23.85 while Halley Wilmes finished just two seconds off the national qualifying time in the 1,000 meter run in her first attempt in the event, finishing sixth overall in 3:14.79 for the second-fastest time in school history.
Hall was eighth in the 60 meter dash final, running a personal best of 7.98 seconds. Haley Revell had a throw of 36-0.25 to place 25th in the shot put. Lottie also ran in the 400 meters, finishing in eighth place in 1:03.73
"I'm really happy with the depth we have on the women's squad, something our program has never had before," Ewing said. "So many of our women are freshmen, which makes it even more exciting."
Carlon Steward (57.5) and Tahzmere Givens (59.89) finished 1-2 in the 400 meter hurdles for the IHCC men's team. Ethan McAreavey (37.32), Jadon Tirado (37.57) and Elijah Boesch (38.14) swepth third through fifth in the 300 meters.
Nathan Simons placed fourth in the 400 meters in 51:01. Nick Fitzpatrick had a season-best throw of 46-4 for ninth place in the shot put while Kase Hitt threw 40-3.25.
Zach Schocker ran a lifetime best 4:48.71 in the mile. Other IHCC competitors included Snowden (7.13), Dichon Francis (8.21), Jasean White (7.21), Marshaun Cook (7.21), Mechai White (7.30) and Tirado (7.4) in the 60 meters with Mechai White (23.32) and Terrence Thomas (23.61) in the 200.
Other times for the IHCC men included Cook (38.24) in the 300, Barber (53.88) in the 400, Kaleb Schneider (1:12.99 for fifth) in the 500, Boesch (1:27.36) and McAreavey (1:28.38) in the 600. Schocker added a time of 2:16.63 in the 800. Spencer Magill (6-1.5) and Jaxson Sharp (5-11.5) competed in the high jump and the 4x400 relay team of Hudnall, Steward, Kingston and Givens ran 3:29.06 to come in third in that event for the Warriors.
"We have one more chance to compete next weekend before regionals," Ewing said. "Our meet at Northwest Missour State, in Maryville, Missouri, will be one of the biggest in the nation."