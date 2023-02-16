JUCO track and field: IHCC relays shine at Indoor Gorilla Classic

PITTSBURG, KS – Both the third-ranked Indian Hills men and 13th-ranked IHCC women's track and field teams closed out the regular season portion of its indoor season with a strong showing at the eighth-annual Indoor Gorilla Classic at Pittsburg State University last weekend.
The Warrior men used a pair of dominant relay performances to make a statement in the team's final tune-up before the postseason gets underway. The men's distance medley relay and the men's 4x400-meter relay team each set a new school record while both marks cracked the top-five in the nation this year.
The distance medley squad comprised of Rivaldo Marshall, Chris Johnson, Tyrice Taylo and Mohammed Al-Yafaee ran to a mark of 9:53.83 shattering the previous Indian Hills school record by nearly 14 seconds. The Warriors' performance ranks fourth in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) this year.
Marsahll and Taylor teamed up with Woyn Chatman and Chris Giles in the men's 4x400 relay to set a second school record with a time of 3:09.49. The mark currently ranks third in the NJCAA this season.
IHCC head coach Brent Ewing eyed a big-time performance from the women's 4x400-meter relay squad heading into the meet. The Warrior quartet delivered as the foursome of Adalin Robinson, Shanice Cox, Jahzara Hart and JaDashia Catlin hit the national qualifying mark with a time of 3:56.46, dropping three seconds from its previous season-best time.
Hart highlighted the Warrior sprinters with another impressive showing in the 60-meter dash. Hart was the lone junior college participant to reach the finals and placed third overall with a time of 7.57 seconds. breaking 7.6 for the fifth time this season.
Cox posted a pair of solid performances in the 60-meter and 200-meter dash events. In the qualifying round of the 60 meter, Cox posted a new persona best on the year with a mark of 7.83 seconds to advance to the prelims.
Cox followed up with a new personal best in the 200-meters with a time of 25.29 seconds to win her heat. Cox has now dropped her personal best time in each of the last four meets.
Robinson also stood out in the 200 meter dash with a new personal best time of 25.4 seconds to win her heat. Zaniya King took home the top mark in the 200 meters for the Warriors with a time of 24.82 to give Indian Hills three heat victories at the meet after posting a time of 7.93 seconds in the 60-meter dash.
Sophomore Khalid Hornsby took home first-place in the men's 200-meter dash with a time of 21.57 seconds. Hornsby outran a field of 78 individuals to earn his third victory in the event this year and fourth of his career.
Along with Giles' performance in the men's 4x400, the freshman posted one of the top 400-meter efforts in school history on Saturday. Giles took home first-place in the event with a torrid time of 47.16, winning by .14 seconds. Giles' time is second only to former All-American and national champion Kenny Bednarek's time of 45.93 in 2018.
Freshman Traunard Folson set a new personal best in the men's 60-meter finals with a time of 6.76 seconds to place third overall in the event. The time is the second fastest of the Warriors this year. Folson also placed ninth overall in the men's 200 meters with a personal best time of 21.71 seconds
The 600-yard event saw four Warriors in the top seven led by sophomore Dean Clarke's time of 1:11.85, a new personal best, to finish second overall. Roneldo Rock added a personal best time of 1:11.93 to place fourth followed by Kylen Crosby's fifth-place showing and Cole Reinders seventh-place effort.
Sophomore Damien Lewis continued to excel in the men's 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.39 in the qualifying round. Lewis has surpassed the 8.4-second mark in three consecutive meets for the Warriors.
Sophomore Jorge Becerra and freshman Brody Lucas added a pair of personal best times in the men's 800-meter event. Becerra notched a time of 1:58.24 while Lucas cracked the 2:00 mark for the first time this season, crossing the finish line at 1:59.35.
The Warriors are now set for the 2023 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XI Indoor Championship. The competition will be held Friday and Saturday at the Lambert Recreation Center on the Buena Vista University Campus in Storm Lake.
