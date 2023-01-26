JUCO track and field: IHCC ties highest national ranking

OTTUMWA — The Indian Hills men's Indoor Track and Field team checked in at No. 3 in the initial United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) National Rating Index. The rank is tied for the highest in school history.
The Warriors have used a number of impressive individual and relay performances throughout the early portions of the 2022-23 indoor season to ascend into the top-three of the national poll. In total, Indian Hills has 18 top-10 national marks, including nine top-five marks. The Warriors have competed in five total meets including the Larry Wieczorek Invitational in Iowa City.
Indian Hills earned 234.75 points in the first national poll of the year and are the top-ranked team from the state of Iowa. Iowa Central Community College checked in at No. 5 in the USTFCCCA poll followed by Iowa Western Community College at No. 6.
Defending 800-meter outdoor national champion Rivaldo Marshall has set himself apart in the middle-distance pack as the sophomore currently boasts the top-ranked time in the nation in the men's 1,000-meter and ranks second nationally in the indoor 800-meter. The marks rank No. 2 and No. 3, respectively in National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) history.
Sophomore Khalid Hornsby has led the sprint group with a pair of strong showings in the 60-meter and 200-meter dash events. Hornsby currently ranks No. 3 in the nation this year in both events.
Freshman Tyrice Taylor has made waves in his collegiate debut as the mid-distance standout currently ranks in the top-five all-time in both the 600-yard and 600-meter run events. Taylor is also a part of the current school record mark in the men's 4x400-meter relay. Taylor is joined by Woyn Chatman, Chris Johnson and Marshall.
In the first USTFCCCA Regional Track and Field Rating Index (TFRI) of the year, the Indian Hills Men's and Women's Track and Field teams checked in at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
On the men's side, the Warriors earned 667.18 points in the rankings, the third-most of any team in the nation and second-most in the Midwest region behind only Iowa Central Community College. Iowa Western Community College is ranked No. 3 in the region, more than 170 points behind the Warriors.
On the women's side, the Warriors check in at No. 3 in the Midwest rankings behind No. 1 Iowa Western Community College and No. 2 Iowa Central Community College. Indian Hills earned 340.37 points in the poll, the eighth most of any team in the nation.
Both Warrior squads return to action on Jan. 28 at the Wendy's Pitt State Invitational in Pittsburg, Kansas
