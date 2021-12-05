MARYVILLE, MO – Four different members of the Indian Hills women's track and field team set school records at the Mel Tjeerdsma Classic at Northwest Missouri State University on Saturday as the Warriors opened up the 2021-22 indoor season.
Eight individuals recorded national qualifying marks in the season opener.
"We walked away with eight men's individual national qualifiers and one relay. We had a few other men who were very close to qualifying. Any time you can do that in the first meet with a partial squad, you have to be pleased as a coach. We certainly have a lot to improve and work on from a technical and race tactic standpoint, but that's to be expected with it being December."
The 60-meter hurdles proved to be a showcase event for the Warriors as two different individuals set new Indian Hills standards. Matayah Naylor dashed across the finish line with a time 8.95 in the preliminary round to set a school record, but teammate Peyton Steva followed up in the finals with a time of 8.86, setting the new Warrior mark as well as breaking the meet record.
"Our female hurdlers impressed me the most," stated head coach Brent Ewing. "Matayah had the race of her life in the 60-meter hurdle prelims, breaking the school record and qualifying for nationals. Peyton bounced back and broke Matayah's school record in the finals and also qualified for nationals."
Kayla McCray and Janyla Hoskins put their efforts on full display in the 60-meter dash. McCray put together the top prelim mark before taking home first place in the finals with a school record time of 7.73 to qualify for the national championship. Hoskins finished third overall with a time of 7.77.
McCray also placed fifth overall in the women's 200-meter dash with a time of 25.66.
"Kayla McCray had a huge meet," Ewing added. "In her first collegiate race and first competitive race in two years, she broke the 60-meter school record and qualified for nationals. She backed that up with the third-fastest 200-meter in school history."
Kaylen Pryor ran a 1:40.59 in the women's 600-meter run to break the school record, just narrowly missing the national qualifying mark. Ewing expressed his optimism in Pryor's future meets. "I'm confident she will hit the standard the next time she competes."
Siby Yao tood out in the women's jumps, placing third overall in the triple jump with a mark of 11.22 meters and 12th overall in the long jump with a mark of 5.07 meters. Yao's mark in the triple jump was good enough to qualify for the national championship.
"We had several ladies not compete so I'm anxious to see what we can do in the upcoming meets with our full women's roster," Ewing exclaimed.
Roneldo Rock highlighted the Warriors performance on Saturday with a school record in the 600-meter run. Rock qualified for the national championship with a time of 1:20.75 to win the event by just .07 seconds.
The men's 4x400-meter relay team was also dominant in its season debut on Saturday as the quartet took home first place with a time of 3:16.03, finishing over three seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. The squad of Justin Walden, Rivaldo Marshall, Woyn Chatman and Kendrick Winfield qualified for the national championship with its performance.
Chatman also qualified for the national championship individually in the 400-meter dash with a time of 48.18. Chatman's time was the top mark in the event, ahead of Walden's second-place finish in 49.19.
Aurel Tchanbi was a dual national championship qualifier on Saturday in a pair of events – the 60-meter dash and the 200-meter dash. Tchanbi finished first overall in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.75 and finished second overall in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.67.
Rivaldo Marshall took home first-place in the men's 1000-meter run with a time of 2:27.92, good enough for a national qualifying time. Marshall's mark was just ahead of teammate Aniey Akok who placed second with a national qualifying time of 2:30.05.
"Tchanbi, Rock, Chatman, and Marshall's performances really stood out to me," Ewing added. "Seeing Rock break the 600-meter school record in his first indoor meet ever was really impressive."
Isiah Thomas posted a 6.87 mark in the men's 60-meter dash to pass the national qualifying standard, good enough for a fourth-place finish while Jamal Safo recorded a 6.83 in the 60-meter dash prelims.
Indian Hills heads off to the Iowa State Holiday Invitational Dec. 10-11 in Ames.