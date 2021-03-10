PITTSBURG, KS – The Indian Hills women’s track team collected the highest finish in school history at the 2021 NJCAA Indoor Nationals.
The Warriors had six women earn NJCAA All-American honors, including three individuals and the 4x400 relay on their way to a 19th-place finish in the team standings.
“The women’s team really stepped up at nationals,” said IHCC head coach Brent Ewing. “Each of them did their jobs and that’s why we ended up with our highest team finish in program history.”
Ewing pointed out the 4x400 relay as the highlight of the meet for the Warriors.
“They ran such an aggressive race, we were really in awe as a coaching staff watching it,” Ewing said. “Their time (3:49.88) would have placed second a year ago at the NJCAA Indoor and it was over 10 seconds faster than the time the women’s 4x4 ran at indoor nationals last year.”
Melanie Hall, Temira Goods, Kylar Brown and Kahliyah Anderson ran their fastest splits of the year, helping the 4x400 unit shatter the previous IHCC record by over five seconds.
Ciara Corley had a busy day in the jumps for IHCC as the freshman from Raytown, Missouri earned All-American status in the high jump with a leap of 1.56 meters, good enough for seventh place overall. Corley also netted 10th place in the triple jump with a lunge of 11.3 meters, setting a new Indian Hills all-time standard.
“At nationals, we’re looking for three things, set a personal best, improve upon your rank or score points,” Ewing explained. “Ciara improved on her rank and scored points in the high jump, and jumped a personal best and school record in the triple jump. We couldn’t have asked for more from Ciara.”
Lauren Upmeyer placed eighth in the shot put. The freshman from Vinton earned her All-American honors.
“Lauren was largely overlooked going into the national meet, but I wasn’t surprised to see her walk away as an All-American,” Ewing said. "Her eighth-place finish is a testament to her work ethic.”
Anderson continued to impress in the 400 meters. The native of Texarkana, Texas used her long stride to re-set the IHCC school record and earn All-American accolades with an eighth-place spot on the podium.
“Kahliyah did what we knew she was capable of all year- finish as an all-American in the 400,” Ewing noted. “She had no experience running the open 400 prior to college. Three races later, she’s eighth at nationals. It’s pretty incredible to see her progress.”
Teammate and fellow 400 meter specialist, Goods, also ran a solid quarter-mile race. Goods set a personal best of 59.27 seconds, earning a 13th-place finish overall.
“I was pleased with Temira’s effort,” Ewing said. “She’s starting to become more aggressive in the early part of the race and it’s paying dividends. I think she’ll have a big outdoor season for us.”
The Warriors are scheduled to begin their outdoor portion of their schedule on Mar. 19 at the Emporia State University Spring Invitational in Emporia, Kansas.
NJCAA INDOOR NATIONALS
IHCC WOMEN'S RESULTS
Kahliyah Anderson: 400m - 57.45 (8th overall, all-American, new school record)
Lauren Upmeyer: Shot Put - 11.62m (8th overall, all-American)
Ciara Corley: High Jump - 1.56m (7th overall, all American), Triple Jump - 11.30m (10th overall, new school record)
Janyla Hoskins: 60m - 7.79 (23rd overall)
Temira Goods: 400m - 59.27 (13th overall)
Siby Yao: Triple Jump - 11.03 (11th overall), Long Jump - 5.38 (15th overall)
Womens 4x4: Melanie Hall-Temira Goods-Kylar Brown-Kahliyah Anderson - 3:49.88 (6th overall, all-American, broke school record by 5 seconds)