JUCO track and field: Marshall brings home national indoor title

TOPEKA, KS — Rivaldo Marshall became just the second individual in the history of the Indian Hills men's track and field program to claim multiple individual national championships throughout their career. The sophomore sprinted to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Indoor 800-meter title on Saturday.
Marshall joins former Warrior and Olympic Silver medalist Kenny Bednarek to claim multiple national titles in their career after winning the 800-meter championship at Washburn University on Saturday. Marshall, who won the 2022 NJCAA Outdoor national championship, won Saturday's event with a time of 1:50.56.
Marshall's title comes one year after the standout placed second overall as a freshman at the 2022 NJCAA Indoor championship. The sophomore finished .42 seconds ahead of South Plains' Kimar Farquharson, who entered the weekend as the NJCAA record holder in the men's 800-meter event.
Along with Marshall's title on Saturday, the sophomore was named the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Midwest Region Male Track Athlete of the Year. IHCC head track and field head coach Brett Ewing was also named the USTFCCCA Midwest Region Men's Coach of the Year for the first time in his career.
Ewing, who is in his fifth season at the helm of the Indian Hills Track and Field program, has led the program to a spot in the top-six in the national rankings throughout the year, reaching as high as No. 3 in the USTFCCCA poll. Indian Hills entered the national championship ranked No. 6 in the nation and No. 3 in the Midwest Region to go along with six top-five event squads.
The Warriors currently boast the second-ranked event squad in four events – the 60-meter dash, the 400-meter dash, the 600-meter run, the 800-meter run, and the 1,000-meter run.
