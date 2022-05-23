HUTCHINSON, KS – The Indian Hills track and field team wrapped up the season, and the overall athletic season for the school, on a championship-winning note.
Rivaldo Marshall became the second national champion in the history of the Warrior men's track and field program, claiming the title in the men's 800-meter run at the 2022 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I outdoor track and field national championship. Marshall joined Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek, who earned two individual titles running for IHCC during the 2019 outdoor season.
Marshall was one of three men to earn All-American honors during the three-day event along with three men's relay squads to take the podium at Gowans Stadium. The Warriors tied with New Mexico Junior College with 32 team points, tying for the best mark in program history, joining the 2019 team and one spot better than the team's 10th-place finish a year ago. With the cancellation of the 2020 national championship due to COVID19, the Warriors have now earned three consecutive top-10 finishes after placing 26th in 2018.
Marshall, the runner-up during the 2022 NJCAA Indoor National Championship, earned a spot in Saturday's finals after posting the second-best mark in the prelim round. In Saturday's final, Marshall battled heavy winds but maintained a consistent pace behind the lead pack. Rounding the final turn, Marshall picked off two runners ahead of him to win with a time of 1:50.82, more than a half second ahead of the field.
The freshman becomes the second 800m National Champion for the Warriors this year, joining Aliyah Simmons who won the women's title during the indoor season.
The men's 4x100-meter relay squad earned a second-place finish after running a 40.17 on Saturday. The Warriors placed just behind Butler Community College, the top-ranked relay team in the nation. The Warrior quartet featured Justin Walden, Damoy Allen, Isiah Thomas and Aurel Tchanbi.
Tchanbi also earned All-American honors in the men's 100-meter dash with a fifth-place finish. In a thrilling final on Saturday where the top-five finishers were separated by just .23 seconds, Tchanbi posted a time of 10.25.
The 4x400-meter relay event, the final event of the weekend, saw the Warriors earn a fifth-place finish and All-American honors. Sydney Peal, Marshall, Dorian Craven and Kendrick Winfield ran a time of 3:13.25 to score five points for the Warriors.
Also earning All-American honors at the National Championship were Chris Metz in the men's 10,000-meter run and the men's 4x800-meter relay of Jerry Harper, Roneldo Rock, Keegan Simms and Nick O'Connor.
Along with the relay performance, O'Connor placed 11th in the nation in the men's 1,500-meter run. J.C. Ramirez posted a mark of 14.64-meters in the men's triple jump to place 10th in the nation.
Haleigh Hadley earned All-American honors for the IHCC women with a seventh place finish in the women's high jump, becoming a two-time All-American after earning the honor during the indoor season in the same event. Hadley cleared 1.62-meters for the Warriors.
Matayah Naylor placed 11th in the nation in the women's 100-meter hurdles on Friday. The sophomore posted a time of 14.33 for the Warriors.
Reigning indoor national champion Aliyah Simmons posted the second-fastest time in the preliminary round on the women's 800 meters with a time of 2:15.22. The women's 4x400-meter relay squad captured a school record and earned a spot in Saturday's finals with Aimaya Drummond, Simmons, Temira Goods and Kahliyah Anderson posted a program-best time of 3:47.09.
Siby Yao opened up the outdoor national championships with an All-American performance in the women's long jump. Yao, who also earned All-American honors in the triple jump at the indoor national championship, placed seventh overall with a mark of 5.74. Janyla Hoskins, Kayla McCray), Anderson and Yao placed 10th in the women's 4x100-meter relay.