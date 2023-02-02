JUCO track and field: No. 3 IHCC men compete at Pitt State Invite

PITTSBURG, KS — Third-ranked Indian Hills put together a strong showing at the Wendy's Pitt State Invitational indoor track and field meet at the Robert W. Plaster Center on Saturday.
Sophomore Woyn Chatman produced two personal best times to lead the Warriors against a field of primarily four-year competition. Chatman posted a second-place finish in the men's 400-meter dash with a time of 47.27.
Chatman, who entered the meet second all-time in Indian Hills history in the event, improved on his personal best time by .14 seconds. Chatman also secured a sixth-place finish in the men's 200-meter dash with a personal best time of 21.63 to hit the national qualifying mark.
Sophomore Kylen Crosby ran a new personal best time for the second consecutive week. After hitting a new personal-best last week in the men's 600-meter, Crosby set a new standard in the men's 600-yard run by more than a full second with a time of 1:11.73 to place fourth overall. Crosby's time surpassed the national qualifying standard in the event.
Khalid Hornsby continued to excel in the sprint events for the Warriors as the sophomore placed third overall in the men's 200-meter and seventh overall in the 60-meter dash.
Freshman Mohammed Al-Yafaee ran the third-fastest time in the men's mile in school history with a time of 4:19.38. Al-Yafaee was competing in the event for the first time in his career which earned the freshman a national qualifying mark.
Freshman Brody Lucas put together a strong showing in the men's mile with an eight second personal best. Lucas posted a time of 4:36.25 for the Warriors.
Freshman Cole Reinders placed fourth overall in the men's 800-meter with a time of 1:53.4.
The Warriors now head to the Iowa State Classic in Ames on Saturday.
