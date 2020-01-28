CEDAR FALLS — Chris Hudnall and Kendall Banks-Price won their events and set new records for the Indian Hills track and field program at the Jack Jennett Invite at the University of Northern Iowa.
Hudnall took the 60 meter hurdles in a time of 8.26 seconds and Banks-Price jumped 6-8.75 in the high jump for first-place finishes, posting new record marks in each event for the IHCC men's program.
Kylar Brown also set a new IHCC women's track and field program record in the long jump, reaching 16-7.25 to better her own mark set earlier this season. Brown, who finished fifth overall in the women's long jump, joined Warrior teammate I'Reoina Lightsey in placing among the top five in program history in the 400 meters.
Lightsey's time of 1:01.58 in the 400 meters was the third-fastest all-time for Indian Hills. Brown finished in 1:02.6, the fourth-fastest time ever for IHCC.
Jocelynn Crowell was third in the 200 meters in 26.08 seconds for the IHCC women. Teammates Melanie Hall (26.86), Destiny Lottie (26.89) and Lightsey (27.05) swept ninth, 10th and 11th for the Warriors.
Ceyda Nazli (1:46.29) and Shiggo Shadin (1:46.33) ran their fastest 600-meter times of the indoor season, putting them fourth and fifth all-time. Lottie's 8.04-second run in the 60 meters was also a personal best.
Abby Ellison dropped two seconds in her 400 meters, running 1:06.77. Haley Revell had her second-farthest throw of the season in the shot put, reaching 36-5.75, while Ottumwa native Morgan Lawson's time of 11:33.53 in the 3,000 meters was the fastest of her IHCC career.
"Both Jocelynn and Ira had a great week of practice leading up to the meet so I'm not surprised by how well they ran," IHCC head track and field coach Brett Ewing said. "Kylar has consistently been there for us every meet so far this year. Her progress in the long jump has been profound.
Destiny, Shiggo and Ceyda have been improving a lot over these past few weeks as well. Our women are building a lot of momentum right now. They're young and gaining a lot of confidence."
Many members of the Indian Hills women's track and field team were coming off a successful weekend in Nebraska competing at the Graduate Classic, turning in five all-time top-five times and distances. Lightsey ran the 400 meters in 1:02.7, good for 10th place, Nazli posted a time of 1:47.22 for the 600 meters, Shadin turned in a time of 2:38.08 in the 800 meters to place 13th and Lawson's time of 12:35.3 in the 3,000 meters was also a top-five performance.
Some other noteworthy marks at the UN-L meet included Brown's 8.08-second run in the qualifying round of the 60 meters, lowering her lifetime best. Crowell was 13th overall in that event in 8.06 seconds while Combs finished 17th in 8.13.
Halley Wilmes was fifth in Nebraska in the 800 meters (2:28.52) and eighth in the 600 (1:46.18). Revell threw the shot 34 feet and three inches to come in 11th and the IHCC 4x400 relay unit of Crowell, Brown, Combs and Melanie Hall ran the second-fastest time in school history, placing fifth overall in 4:07.21.
"Wilmes, Shadin, Nazli and Lawson all had big weekends in Nebraska, racing multiple events," Ewing said. "The women's 4x400 dropped five seconds. We were hoping to get that event qualified for nationals this weekend, but fell short by a few seconds. I liked the aggressiveness shown by Melanie and Kylar on the relay."
For the IHCC men at UNI, Jasean White nearly leapt 23 feet in the long jump, reaching 22-11.75 to secure the second-best mark in program history while placing third overall in the Jennett Invite. White narrowly missed qualifying for the national indoor meet with the distance.
Herman Chongwain took fourth in the 60 meter finals in 7.01 seconds. Another former Ottumwa standout, Conner Riley, had two strong performances inside the UNI Dome placing third in the mile in 4:32.68, one second away from winning the event, before finishing seventh in the 800 in 2:02.76.
Torian Kingston, coming off a winning run for IHCC one week earlier in the 300 meters at Central College, placed seventh at UNI in the 400 meters in 51.4 seconds. The Warrior men also had a 1-2 finish in the 600 meters with Ethan McAreavy (1:29.45) winning by over a second in front of Elijah Boesch (1:30.81).
The 4x400 relay unit of Jadon Tirado, Jarvis Barber, Tahzmere Givens and Kingston came in third with a time of 3:32.2. Dichon Francis (7.1), Barber (7.15), Marshaun Cook (7.16), Mechai White (7.17), Robert Taylor (7.19), Rancy Freeman (7.26) and Judah Cocco (7.63) all ran in the 60 meters for IHCC while Brandon Snowden (fifth place in 22.94 seconds), Hudnall (ninth in 23.09), Cook (23.35), Francis (23.36), T.J. Thomas (23.45), White (23.86), Tirado (24.09), Lazavien Walker (24.25) and Kaleb Schneider (24.35) all competed in the 200 meters.
Carlon Steward (52.08), Aytonn Bar-Shimon (52.34), Snowden (52.53), Givens (53.12) and Keyon Evans (58.28) all took part in the 400 meters for Indian Hills. Javon Martin (2:19.96) ran in the 800, Zach White (4:43.17) and Cade Curphy (5:05.44) competed in the mile run.
In the field, Spencer Magill and Jaxson Sharp both crossed the high jump bar at a height of 5-10.75 for the Warrior men. Robert Taylor reached 21-4 in the long jump, Kase Hitt (42-1.05) and Hunter Rodibaugh (37-10.5) threw the shot, Schneider (9.04 in the prelims) ran the 60 meter hurdles while Zach Schocker (9:40.16), Jacob Glandon (10:03.35) and Seth Kilborn (10:05.21) all took part in the 3,000 meters. The 4x800 relay squad of Boesch, McAreavy, Kilborn and Curphy finished fifth for Indian Hills in 18:47.68.
"We had a handful of national qualifiers sit out this meet to rest," Ewing said. "It was great to see several others step up to the plate and perform well. Kendall, Chris and Jasean led the way. I was really pleased with how all three of them performed.
"Conner had an impressive double in the mile and 800 meters as well. Brandon, Mechai, Rancy and Carlon all had significant season bests in their respective events. We're beginning to see our athletes' times drop quite a bit which is promising as we enter the second half of the indoor season. I'm excited to see how we compete in our final two meets before the postseason."
The IHCC women had 200-meter dashes from Dasauna Combs (27.62), Ashley Miller (28.2) and Ellison (29.25). Hall (1:03.38), Crowell (1:04.39), Combs (1:06.30) and Miller (1:07.02) all competed in the women's 400 meters for the Warriors, who are back in action this weekend at the Mark Schuck Multi meet hosted by at Minnesota State-Mankato.