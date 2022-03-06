PITTSBURG, KS — The Indian Hills women's track and field team has never had a national indoor champion.
Aliyah Simmons changed that on Saturday, joining an Olympic silver medalist as the only IHCC track and field athletes to become NJCAA national indoor meet winners. The Miami native won the 800-meter run, setting a school record with a personal-best time of 2:10.55 topping her own time that had been the best mark in the country entering the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Indoor National Championships.
The Indian Hills women's track and field program earned its highest finish in school history at the NJCAA Indoor National Championship, scoring 26 points to place 19th overall, nine spots better than its previous best finish last season. Simmons was named the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Midwest Regional female track athlete of the year.
Simmons joined Kenny Bednarek, who won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics this past summer, as the only two IHCC track and field athletes to win a national indoor title. Joining Simmons in posting All-American performances for the IHCC women at the national indoor meet included Haleigh Hadley, who fell just shy of a persona-best leap of 1.65 meters to place sixth in the high jump, and Siby Yao who exceeded her personal-best mark in the triple jump by reaching 11.81 meters to place seventh overall in the event.
One day after setting a school record in the 60-meter dash preliminary round, sophomore Kayla McCray broke the mark on Saturday with a time of 7.52 seconds. The mark was good enough for a fourth-place finish and All-American honors.
Khaliyah Anderson placed seventh overall in the women's 400-meter dash with a time of 56.12 seconds to earn All-American status for the Warriors. The women's 4x400-meter relay squad of Aimaya Drummond, Simmons, Temira Goods and Anderson placed fifth overall to break their own school record time of 3:47.82 earning a spot on the All-American podium for their efforts.
The Indian Hills men's track and field team placed 10th overall, earning two individual runner-up performances. The Warriors scored 26 team points, led by a second-place individual finishes from sophomore Aurel Tchanbi in the men's 200-meter dash and Rivaldo Marshall in the men's 800-meter run.
After electrifying the Robert W. Plaster Center on Friday in the 200-meter dash prelims with a personal best time of 20.98 seconds, Tchanbi followed-up in the finals on Saturday with a 20.94 to place second overall in the event and earn All-American honors. The mark was second only to Warrior alum and Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek who set the mark at the same facility and same meet in 2019.
Tchanbi's remarkable weekend also included an All-American showing in the men's 60-meter dash with a fifth-place time of 6.7-seconds, tying his school record which was set in the preliminary round on Friday.
At the national meet, Tchanbi was also recognized as the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Midwest Regional Athlete of the Year for his performances throughout the season.
Marshall set a new school record in the men's 800-meter dash to place second overall and earn All-American honors. Marshall's time of 1:51.30 was just .45 seconds off the first-place finisher.
On the opening day of action, the men's distance medley relay earned All-American honors with a school record time of 10:07.58, nearly 10 seconds better than the previous school mark. The time was good enough for sixth overall at the meet as the quartet consisted of Nick O'Connor, Jerry Harper, Dorian Craven and Brady Millikin.
Woyn Chatman placed fifth overall in the men's 400-meter dash with a time of 47.41 seconds to earn All-American honors for the Warriors. J.C. Ramirez put together an impressive showing at the men's triple with a personal best mark of 14.45-meters to place sixth overall, good enough for All-American status.
The men's 4x800-meter relay squad suffered a fall on the third leg of the event, but still managed a spot on the All-American podium finishing with a time of 7:51.85 to place seventh overall. Kendrick Winfield joined Tchanbi on the All-American podium in the men's 200-meter dash event with a sixth-place time of 21.46.
Despite being disqualified due to a technicality, the men's 4x400-meter relay squad unofficially broke a school record with a time of 3:12.91, which would have been good enough for fifth overall. The quartet consisted of Justin Walden, Chatman, Tchanbi and Winfield.