AMES – The Indian Hills track and field teams traveled to Ames over the weekend, putting together an impressive performance at the Iowa State Holiday Invitational. The Warrior men came home with nine national-qualifying marks and a school record while Kahliyah Anderson and Aliyah Simmons each set school records to lead the Indian Hills women, which finished the day with three national qualifying mark.
"It was a small contingent that competed at Iowa State, but they made a really big impact," IHCC head coach Brent Ewing said of the women's track team. "This was one of the best indoor meets our program has ever had on the men's side and we did it with roughly half our squad.
"There wasn't a single person who wasn't ready to compete. The energy that they brought was contagious and one great performance seemed to follow another."
Kendrick Winfield stood out in two separate events to qualify for the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national championship in each. Winfield dashed to a first-place finish in the men's 200-meter dash with a time of 21.45 seconds as the Warriors took home the top six spots in the event.
Isiah Thomas placed second with a personal-best time of 21.68 and Justin Walden (Miami, FL/North Miami) finished third with a personal best time of 21.73. All three marks eclipsed the national qualifying standard.
"The men's 200-meter really stood out to me," Ewing noted. "That is a pretty tough event to qualify for nationals and we had three individuals do it in the same race."
Winfield placed second overall in the men's 400-meter dash as well to qualify for the national championship with a time of 48.11 seconds.
"I'm especially proud of Kendrick," Ewing said. "Kendrick will admit, he had one of his worst races last weekend and we both expected more. He showed tremendous fortitude to bounce back in the fashion that he did and qualify for nationals in two events. That's a great learning opportunity for our entire team – one previous meet doesn't have to define you."
Along with Walden and Thomas' efforts in the 200-meter dash, both Warriors provided personal best times in the men's 60-meter dash with times of 6.81 and 6.84 seconds to finish second and third, respectively.
"Isiah and Justin are two of the hardest working guys on our team – they are leaders that set the tone in practice and bring positive energy every day," Ewing said. "They're going to have incredible seasons this year."
The two Warriors finished behind teammate Travon Chance in the 60-meter dash who clocked a personal-best time of 6.76 seconds to place first. Chance's time was the fourth fastest mark in program history after dropping 0.27 off of his previous personal best.
"Travon had one of the biggest drops in time I have ever seen," Ewing exclaimed. "Travon came into this year much more prepared and he is seeing all of his hard work during the summer and fall pay off."
Three separate Warriors hit national qualifying marks in the men's 800-meter run, including Rivaldo Marshall's school record time of 1:52.41. Aniey Akok finished just behind Marshall in the event with a personal best time of 1:53.71. Jerry Harper's 1:56.04 was also a personal best in the event.
"We have a handful of guys in our middle distance group who I believe will be some of the best in the nation," Ewing said. "The middle distance training group has been putting in a large body of work over the past several months. They are prepared to have some monster performances come January."
Competing in the women's 800-meter dash, Simmons set a new Indian Hills standard with a time of 2:15.79. Simmons' time was the top mark in an event that featured sprinters from four-year institutions such as the Drake University, Iowa State University, and University of Northern Iowa.
Simmons also helped guide the IHCC women's first-place 4x400-meter relay squad that finished with a time of 3:52.40 to qualify for the national championship. Simmons led the relay team with a 56.7 split.
"I knew for a while that Aliyah Simmons was going to burst onto the national scene in a very big way," Ewing exclaimed. "She didn't disappoint one bit. Her school record performance would have put her fourth in the nation on last year's leader boards in her first ever collegiate 800-meter race."
Anderson broke the Indian Hills school record in the women's 200-meter dash with a blistering time of 24.92 to place first overall in the event. Anderson's time is currently the top mark in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). Anderson was also a member of the first-place 4x400-meter relay team, anchoring the final leg to push the Warriors to victory.
"Kahliyah picked up right where she left off last May, running an indoor personal best and school record time in the 200-meter," stated Ewing. "She controlled the race from the get go and looked extremely strong. I was ecstatic to see her qualify for nationals in her first meet."
The women's 4x400 relay team was also paced by Aimaya Drummond and Temira Goods to eclipse the national qualifying mark by nearly 10 seconds.
"The women's 4x400 relay was a lot of fun to watch," Ewing noted. "You always want to end the meet on a good note. Our relay ran really aggressive and won handedly."
The Warriors placed four of the top seven times in the women's 60-meter dash, led by freshman Jia Lewis' second-place finish. Lewis posted a 7.80-second mark to move inside the top-five in program history.
Kayla McCray, the reigning United States Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Athlete of the Week placed third overall with a time of 7.82 seconds. Siby Yao and Kimeisha Star posted personal best times in the event, finishing with marks of 7.96 and 7.97 seconds, respectively.
"Jia Lewis continues to get better race after race," Ewing exclaimed. "It's only a matter of time before Jia qualifies for national in the 60.
Along with Yao's sprint efforts, the sophomore placed third overall in the women's long jump with a 5.31 mark, narrowly missing the national qualifying standard of 5.41 seconds.
One week removed from a school record in the 600-meter run, freshman Kaylen Pryor ran a personal best time of 59.70 in the 400-meter race.
"Kaylen ran the race almost exactly how I asked her and was able to have a monster finish, picking off several runners in the last 100-meters," Ewing added.
After two impressive showings to open up the indoor season, the Warriors welcome the holiday break and will return to action Jan. 14-15 at the University of Iowa.