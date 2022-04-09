WICHITA, Kan. — The Indian Hills women's track and field team have made a name for themselves in Wichita. For the second consecutive week, the Warriors competed in the south-central Kansas city and brought home a number of school records.
Competing at the KT Woodman Classic at Cessna Stadium on the Wichita State University campus, a flurry of individuals put together impressive performances. Indoor national champion Aliyah Simmons led wire-to-wire in the women's 800-meter run with a time of 2:15.64 to set the school record. In a 32-runner field consisting of both four-year and junior college student-athletes, Simmons topped the list.
The Warriors boasted two strong efforts in the women's 100-meter dash as Kayla McCray set the all-conditions school record with a time of 11.49 to place third overall, just .08 seconds outside of first. Kahliyah Anderson placed seventh overall for the Warriors at 11.78.
McCray added a second school record to her performance on Saturday in the 200-meter dash. McCray placed second out of 85 athletes with a time of 24.09 to set the Indian Hill school record and currently ranks sixth in the nation this year.
Aimaya Drummond placed seventh overall in the women's 400-meter dash with a personal best time of 57.16, narrowly missing the national qualifying mark.
Matayah Naylor put together two impressive showings in the hurdles, placing sixth overall in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.54. Naylor also set a personal best in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:09.74.
The women's 4x400-meter relay squad, consisting of Drummond, Simmons, Anderson, and Temira Goods, placed fourth overall with a school record time of 3:50.17.
Ottumwa native Monse Guerrero qualified for the upcoming national championships in the women's 10,000-meter run with a time of 40:33.30. IHCC teammate and former Davis County standout Morgan Klaus finished just behind Guerrero with a time of 41:36.14, just 15 seconds shy of the national qualifying mark.
In the jumps, both Haliegh Hadley and Siby Yao continued to shine for the Warriors. Hadley placed sixth overall in the high jump with a mark of 1.63-meters. Yao checked in at fifth overall in the long jump with a mark of 5.61-meters.
The Warriors' strong schedule continues with a trip to the Sooner Invitational hosted by the University of Oklahoma on Apr. 15-16 at the John Jacobs Complex.