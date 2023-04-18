JUCO track and field: Warriors compete at 100th Kansas Relays

LAWRENCE, KS — The Indian Hills track and field teams wrapped up action at the 100th running of the Kansas Relays with a strong showing in the finals of a number of events, including a new school record.
Freshmen Zaniya King and Adalin Robinson highlighted the trip for the 15th-ranked Warrior women with solid performances that each resulted in a second-place finish. After placing second in the prelims in the 200-meter dash with a time of 57.1 seconds, Robinson upped her effort in the finals with a time of 56.6 seconds to earn a runner-up finish in the collegiate division.
Robinson also produced a top-10 time in the 200-meter dash to qualify for the finals in the event. With a sixth-place effort in the 200-meter dash prelims, King jumped four spots in the final round to come out with a runner-up finish in the collegiate division, posting a time of 25.93 seconds to lead the Warriors in the event.
Sophomore Haleigh Hadley placed seventh overall in the women's high jump with a mark of 1.63 meters. Freshman C.J. McFerrin continued to excel on the track in his inaugural collegiate campaign as the hurdler broke his own school record in the men's 110-meter hurdle, posting a time of 14.45 seconds in the prelims to place third overall in his heat before placing sixth overall in the finals with a time of 14.83.
Sophomore Woyn Chatman placed third overall for the Indian Hills men in the 400-meter dash with a time of 47.46 seconds followed by teammate Chris Johnson who posted a time of 47.79. Kylen Crosby placed ninth overall in the event for the Warriors.
Chris Giles, the three-time reigning Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Athlete of the Week, posted another dominant performance in the men's 200-meter to remain undefeated in sprint events in the outdoor season. Giles posted a personal-best time of 20.48 seconds in the prelims, the second-fastest time in school history to place first in his heat.
The Warriors men's 4x100-meter relay squad earned a third-place finish in the prelims before taking third in the finals. The quartet of Stephen Brown, Traunard Folson, Nehemiah Ray and Khalid Hornsby posted a time of 41.2 seconds.
Along with McFerrin's performance in the 110-meter hurdles, sophomore Dean Clarke produced a fourth-place finish in the men's 400-meter hurdles with a time of 54.01. Clarke is the school's all-time record holder in the event.
Roneldo Rock placed fifth overall in the men's 800-meter run with a time of 1:57.82 Troy Johnson placed ninth in the men's long jump event.
The Indian Hills track and field teams were next scheduled to compete in Iowa City at the University of Iowa's Musco Twilight, but the meet has been called off due to predicted weather. Members of the Warrior track and field teams are scheduled to compete both at the Drake Relays in Des Moines Apr. 27-29 and the Kip Janvrin Open in Indianola on Apr. 28.
