OTTUMWA — It will be a busy 48 hours for the Indian Hills track and field program at the NJCAA National Indoor Track and Field Championships.
The Warrior men will have competitors in nine different events at Liberty University in Virginia this week. The IHCC women will have entries in three different events.
For the Warrior men, Elijah Berry will compete in three different races. Berry will join IHCC teammates Kohner Butts, Micah Reed and former Ottumwa High School state qualifier Aytonn Bar-Shimon running in the 800 meters while also competing in both the 400 and 600 meter races.
Butts, like Berry and Reed, will also compete in both the 600 and 800 meter runs. Indian Hills will have a pair of runners taking part in the 60-meter dash with Floyd Pond and Tyler Dunigan competing on Friday afternoon in the preliminaries with each Warrior athlete hoping to qualify for the finals on Saturday.
Other members of the Indian Hills men’s track and field team that will compete in the national indoor meet includes the Warrior 4x400 and 4x800 relays teams. Tracy Gates will compete in the triple jump, Kendall Banks-Price will compete in the high jump and Chris Hudnall will open the national indoor meet for the Warriors running in the 60 meter hurdles on Friday at 4:05 p.m.
The IHCC women will have Hailey Wilmes running the 1,000 meters and Kylar Brown competing in the triple jump. Melanie Hall, I’Reoina Lightsey and Jocelynn Crowell will also join Brown in running for the Warrior women in the 4x400 relay.
The IHCC men and women have qualified during the course of what has been the program’s best indoor season, which began in December. The Warriors performed well recently in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference indoor track and field meet, hosted by Buena Vista University, which led to several athletes earning All-Region honors.
Among the Indian Hills men selected to the first-team All-Region team included Berry, Gates and its 4x800 relay unit which included Berry, Reed, Bar-Shimon and Butts. Second-team All-Region picks were Butts for individual results, Hudnall and Banks-Price as well as the 4x400 relay squad that features Butts, Torian Kingston, Nathan Simons and Berry. Honorable mention honors went to Tyler Dunigan and former Davis County state qualifier Jaxson Sharp.
The Indian Hills women also had several All-Region selections. Brown was a second-team All-Region selection in the triple jump and an honorable mention pick in the 400 meters.
Other honorable mention selections to the All-Region team for the IHCC women included Wilmes in the 1,000 meters, former OHS standout Morgan Lawson in the 3,000 meters and the 4x400 relay unit that will run at nationals.