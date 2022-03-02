OTTUMWA – Several members of the Indian Hills track and field program earned postseason recognition for exceptional performances at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XI Indoor Championship.
Four individuals and two relay squads representing the Indian Hills men's track and field team earned NJCAA All-Region XI First-Team honors. In total, six individuals earned multiple all-region nods after finishing within the top-three of their respective events.
The Indian Hills women's track and field squad was well represented on the NJCAA All-Region XI squad as 13 individuals received postseason accolades. Sophomore Aliyah Simmons took home top honors in the women's 600-meter dash with a time of 1:34.44 to earn All-Region first-team honors, setting the facility record after leading the event start-to-finish.
Sophomore Aurel Tchanbi was awarded the ICCAC men's track athlete of the year award. Tchanbi collected two first-team All-Region honors after winning the 60-meter dash and the 200-meter dash.
Rivaldo Marshall earned first-team All-Region honors after winning the 800-meter run with a time of 1:55.73. Marshall, who currently holds the third-fastest time in the nation this year, won the event by nearly five seconds to earn first-team accolades.
Sophomore Nick O'Connor won the men's mile event by a narrow margin of 0.17 seconds to take home first-team All-Region honors. O'Connor also helped guide the men's Distance Medley Relay with a time of 10:17.85, a school record, to earn first-place honors.
Joining O'Connor on the first-place team to earn first-team All-Region recognition from the IHCC men's track and field team included former Pekin standout Brady Millikin along with Sydney Peal and Jerry Harper. Peal was also an integral part of the first-team All-Region men's 4x400-meter relay squad that placed first overall at the indoor championships, joining Justin Walden, Woyn Chatman and Kendrick Winfield to finish with a time of 3:17.87.
Isiah Thomas earned a pair of postseason honors for the Warrior men after finishing second overall in the men's 60-meter dash behind teammate Tchanbi. Thomas crossed the finish line at 6.82 seconds and received honorable mention honors in the men's 200-meter dash with a time of 21.79.
As a team, the Warrior men swept all three postseason honors in the men's 200-meter dash as sophomore Damoy Allen placed second overall with a time of 21.65. Walden was named to the second-team All-Region squad in the men's 400-meter dash with a time of 49.88, just ahead of teammate Chatman who earned Honorable Mention status with a time of 49.89.
Dorian Craven earned Honorable Mention honors in the men's 600-meter run with a time of 1:22.58. Keegan Simms crossed the finish line in 2:00.20 in the men's 800-meter run to earn Honorable Mention honors.
Aimaya Drummond was named to the All-Region second-team in the women's 400-meter dash event after placing second overall with a time of 57.84. Temira Goods earned Honorable Mention honors in the event, placing third overall behind Goods with a time of 59.55.
Ottumwa native Monse Guerrero continued to flourish in her second season as a Warrior, breaking her own school record in the women's 3,000-meter run to receive Honorable Mention honors. IHCC jumper Siby Yao set a new school record in the triple jump with a mark of 11.4 meters to earn All-Region second-team honors while Warrior teammate Haleigh Hadley earned Honorable Mention recognition with a third place finish in the high jump with a mark of 1.65 meters.
The Warrior women were well-represented in the relay events as well. Indian Hills earned All-Region honors in the women's 4x400-meter relay event with Drummond, Simmons, Goods and Khaliyah Anderson posting a second-place time of 3:52.36 to earn all-region honors while Ja'Dashia Catlin, Kaylen Pryor, Peyton Steva and Kimeisha Star crossed the finish line at 4:10.32 to finish third, earning Honorable Mention honors.
Lizeth Flores, Catlyn, Pryor and Ottumwa native Isabelle Mellin placed second overall with a time of 13:53.25 to earn second-team All-Region honors in the women's distance medley. Each of the individuals who earned postseason honors for the Indian Hills track and field teams will now head to the NJCAA Indoor National Championships, which will be hosted by Pittsburg State University in Kansas at the Robert W. Plaster Center on Friday and Saturday.