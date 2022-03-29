OTTUMWA — Following a dominant indoor season that resulted in All-American honors, Indian Hills track and field standouts Aurel Tchanbi and Kahliyah Anderson opened up the outdoor season in impressive fashion. The performances at the Emporia State Relays led to the Warrior sprinters to sweep the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Athlete of the Week honors.
Tchanbi, who was named the United States Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Midwest Regional Track Athlete of the Year, opened up his sophomore outdoor campaign at the Emporia State Relays over the weekend for the IHCC men. The winner of both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash events at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XI Indoor Championships, Tchanbi won both events at the Emporia Relays posting the second-fastest time in school history with a 10.33-second 100 and a winning run of 21.13 seconds in the 200 meters.
Tchanbi also served as the anchor on the men's 4x100-meter relay team that won the event at Emporia State with a time of 40.19 seconds, currently the third-fastest time in the NJCAA this year. Anderson set the Indian Hills school record in the women's 200-meter dash with a time of 24.29, finishing second overall at Emporia State while posting the third-fastest time in the NJCAA.
Anderson ran a time of 11.93 seconds in the women's 100-meter dash, ranking second all-time in Indian Hills history while finishing third this past weekend in the first outdoor meet of the year. Anderson is now ranked eighth in the country in the event.
As part of the women's 4x100-meter relay, Anderson served as the anchor for the quartet that broke the school record with a time of 45.88 seconds, winning the Emporia State Relays title. The time is currently as the second-fastest in the NJCAA this season.
The Warriors are set to compete at the Friends University Invitational on Friday and Saturday.