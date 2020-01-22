PELLA — Like most people around the state of Iowa, members of the Indian Hills track and field program spent Saturday cooped up indoors.
Unlike most people, the Warriors were on the road heating things up on the track in a pair of indoor meets. Elijah Berry and Kohner Butts both qualified for the NJCAA National Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday, both running times in the 800 meter run that lowered the school record in the event.
Back in Iowa, freshman Torian Kingston scored a win for the Warriors in the Dutch Athletics Classic hosted by Central College. Kingston edged Central’s Cody Suedmeier in the men’s 300 meter run, winning the race to the finish line by less than a second in a time of 36.4 inside Kuyper Fieldhouse.
“It was a long day, but it’s been a long preseason,” Kingston said. “I wasn’t sure how I was going to go out for my first healthy meet of the year. I put all I had into that 300. I felt strong after 150. At about the 250-mark, my legs started tiring. I just had to hold my form down all the way until I crossed the finish line.
“The guy next to me (Suedmeier) was really pushing me, so I had to come out and beat him out on the stagger. This is really important. This was a meet against (NCAA) Division III competition. Next up is a Division I meet (Northern Iowa’s Jack Jennett Invitational). I excited to see how I compare to those athletes.”
It was another successful weekend of indoor competition for the Warriors with seven more performances that rank among the top-five all-time in IHCC track and field program history. Berry officially posted the new program record in the 800, finishing in 1:55.4 while Butts clocked a 1:56.25.
Former Ottumwa High School standout Aytonn Bar-Shimon ran a lifetime best in the 800, finishing the half-mile race in 1:58.22. The time was the fifth-fastest 800 ever for the IHCC program.
Berry came back in the 400 meters, finishing in 48.77 seconds. The time not only made Berry the collegiate finisher in the race, but was the second all-time fastest 400 in IHCC program history.
“Our roster is made up of 75 percent freshmen, which means there is a lot of learning to do,” Indian Hills head running track and field coach Brent Ewing said. “I think many of them are adjusting to the grind of the collegiate indoor track and field season. There’s definitely a learning curve. This was the first weekend we’ve had the majority of the team compete.”
Kingston capped IHCC’s busy day at Central’s meet leading off the men’s 4x400 relay. Elijah Boesch, Ethan McArevy and Robert Taylor, who also competed in various events earlier in the day, brought home a third-place finish in the final race posting a time of 3:35.26.
“We’re a little bit banged up right now. I know the group we brought to Central has a mix of kids who been overcoming illness or might still be fighting a bug,” IHCC assistant track coach Derek Wilson said. “Overall, we’re pretty happy with the weekend for the entire team. Most of these guys on the distance side are opening up with their first meet of the year. Some are running for the first time since December.
“It was a little bit of a rust-busting weekend. We’re going to walk away happy with the fact we competed with great effort in both meets.”
Back in Nebraska, Zach White turned in the second-fastest 3,000-meter run for Indian Hills, finishing in 9:11. Conner Riley, another former OHS standout, moved into the third spot in the IHCC record book for the 3,000 finishing in 9:14.
Nick Fitzpatrick had a collegiate-best throw in the shot put with a toss of 13.74 meters, improving upon his third-best all-time program throw from the weekend before at the University of Iowa. Other notable performances turned in by Indian Hills athletes in the meet included 60-meter dashes from Brandon Snowden (7.11), Tracy Gates (7.13) and Jasean White who reached 6.71 meters in the long jump after running with Snowden and Gates in the 60.
Chris Hudnall finished fourth for the Warriors in the 60 meter hurdles. Former Sigourney standout Spencer Magill reached 1.89 meters in the high jump for IHCC, placing 13th in the Nebraska meet.
“I was really pleased with our distance running contingent,” Ewing said. “Zach and Conner had really solid openers in the 3,000 meters. Nick is finding his groove in the shot put. We told him we needed a big toss this weekend and he responded very well.
“Our 400/800 group has been extremely reliable this season. Berry, Butts and Micah Reed have hit a combined six national qualifying marks. Bar-Shimon and Nathan Simons are within a few tenths of qualifying as well. Bar-Shimon’s improvement and competitiveness has been very fun to watch.”
At Central, T.J. Thomas posted a fourth-place finish for IHCC in the 400 meters, finishing the race in 55.02 seconds. Boesch and McAreavy both ran in the 600 meter run for the Warrior men with Boesch placing fourth in 1:30.38 while McAreavy took seventh place in 1:30.9.
Former Davis County standout Jaxson Sharp, back at Central for the first time since competing for the Mustangs last March, placed seventh for IHCC in the men’s high jump reaching a height of six feet and 1.25 inches (1.86 meters). Kase Hitt added a top-finish in the field for the Warriors in the men’s shot put with a ninth-place throw of 42-0.75 (12.82 meters) with IHCC teammate Hunter Rodibaugh adding a throw of 38.3.25 (11.66 meters) to place 20th.
Former Ottumwa standout Javon Martin placed in the top 10 for the Warriors in the men’s 800 meters, finishing 10th in 2:14.61. Martin nearly ran down IHCC teammate Cade Curphy, who pulled away in the race to the finish line to finish ninth in 2:13.9.
“The track felt good. It was a good race,” Martin said. “I haven’t ran an 800 since last spring. That’s a pretty good time to start out with.
Curphy also finished 39th for IHCC in the men’s mile run (5:03.78). Seth Kilborn edged out Curphy for 38th in the mile, finishing in 5:01.82, before adding a 12th-place finish in the 800 in 2:21.27.
Taylor finished 11th in the long jump for Indian Hills in the men’s long jump at Central, reaching 20-9.75 (6.34 meters). Jacob Glandon was 15th in the 3,000 meter run for the Warriors, finishing in 10:16.24.
Mechai White, Rancy Freeman and Judah Cucco all represented the Warriors at Central in the men’s 60-meter dash. White placed 15th in 7.29 seconds, Freeman was 29th in 7.47 and Cocco was 37th in 7.6. White and Cocco also ran the 200 meter dash with White placing 12th in 23.78 seconds while Cocco was 22nd in 24.75.
The Indian Hills women also competed at Central on Saturday. Freshman Jordan Atwood was busy competing in three different events for the Warriors, placing 12th in the 200 meters (30.0), 13th in the long jump (14-8.75) and 22nd in the 60 meter dash (9.06).
Ashley Miller had the weekend’s best finish among IHCC female athletes at Central, placing third in the 400 meters in 1:06.31. Abby Ellison also finished sixth for the Warrior women in the 400 (1;09.69) while adding a eighth-place finish in the 200 meter dash, crossing the finish line in 29.75 seconds.