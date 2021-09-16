OTTUMWA – The ultimate trap game. The unexpected change of pace.
There were plenty of reasons that could explain why, at times, an 11th straight win for the 11th-ranked Indian Hills volleyball team didn't seem like quite as much of certainity as a match-up with depleted 2-9 Marshalltown would have led fans to believe prior to Wendesday night's match at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
In the end, the Warriors did what they needed to do. Jenna Vallee racked up 11 kills, including three in a row late in the opening set, as Indian Hills pulled away midway through each game to complete a 25-20, 25-12, 25-15 sweep of the Tigers extending the team's current winning streak.
Indian Hills picked up the pace in set two, hitting .238 as a team, led by three kills from Brooke Amann. The team's best performance, both offensively and defensively, came in the closing set as the Warriors totaled five blocks and a .333 hitting percentage.
Haleigh Hadley racked up nine kills for the Warriors, the freshman's second-best mark of the season. Jarolin de los Santos contributed six kills.
Sophomore Anja Vranic stepped into the setter role for the Warriors on Wednesday and put together an all-around strong performance. The sophomore tallied 30 assists, nine digs and a pair of aces.
Next up for the Warriors is their biggest challenge of the season as top-ranked and defending National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Volleyball National Champions Iowa Western Community College comes to town on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Match time is set for at the Hellyer Center is 7 p.m.