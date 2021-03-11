OTTUMWA – Sure, there's always added motivation to extend a winning streak.
Precious Daley, however, had even more motivation on Thursday to play well. For the first time in over a year, the Indian Hills freshman was playing in front of her mother.
Daley shared plenty of hugs with her Warrior volleyball teammates on the court inside the Hellyer Student Life Center, racking up a match-high 16 kills in IHCC's 25-9, 22-25, 25-16, 25-18 win over Mineral Area. The victory is the 10th straight for Indian Hills following a 1-5 start to the season.
Perhaps the most memorable embrace for Daley, however, came after the match. The former Des Moines Roosevelt standout headed up to the stands to finally share a post-match hug with her mother in just the fourth volleyball match for IHCC since student athletes were allowed to invite selected family and friends to attend home indoor sporting events.
"It meant a lot to have her here," Daley said. "I love it when my family gets to come watch me play. We haven't had fans all season, so to be able to have them here now has been really nice, especially when it's your family."
The Warriors refused to allow another tough opponent be the one to finally end their winning ways. Indian Hills dominated the opening set of the match, jumping out to an 18-4 lead while hammering home 18 kills while allowing the Cardinals to score just four winners at the net.
"The girls played lights-out volleyball for almost 25 straight points," Michel said. "It was a good battle. We expected (Mineral Area) would wake up a little bit after that."
The Cardinals (9-6) did just that, trading blows with the Warriors through the first 17 points before a block by Alayna Rooks and Mikayla Johnson gave Mineral Area a 10-8 lead in the second set, the first multi-point lead of the entire match for the visitors. Indian Hills (11-5) responded by scoring seven of the next 10 points, including consecutive ace serves by Anja Vranic that put the Warriors up 15-13.
The Cardinals wouldn't falter, bouncing back to tie the set at 17-17 on a kill by Johnson before a four-point run, including an ace by Avery Norris, put Mineral Area on top 22-19.
Indian Hills got as close as two, staving off one set point by the Cardinals, before Daley missed a tip on Mineral Area's second set point chance.
"Unfortunately, that's how it usually goes with us," Daley said. "We just seem to always find ourselves going at least four sets with teams at this level. It was really just on us. If you look back on it, most of their points were on mistakes by us."
Mineral Area took a 9-7 lead in the third set, the biggest advantage the Cardinals would have in terms of leading the match against IHCC. Daley helped the Warriors respond, scoring three kills during a 6-2 run that put the Warriors on top for good in the decisive set.
After finishing the third set scoring the final six points, Indian Hills again turned it on thanks to the attacking of Daley, who hammered three straight winners to erase a 10-8 Mineral Area lead in the fourth. The Warriors never looked back, scoring 12 out of the next 15 points to build a commanding 23-13 lead before Jarolin de los Santos clinched the 10th straight Warrior win with her 10th kill of the match.
Indian Hills hosts NIACC on Sunday seeking their 11th straight win. It will also be the final home match of the regular season for the Warriors, who look to continue their surge all the way into postseason play.
"We keep talking about keeping our foot on the gas and continuing to move forward," Michel said. "We pushed through the 21-23 point range a little better. We aren't backing away from the competition. The girls are taking care of each other on the court, being good teammates and going after the next point. That's what it's going to take to win those big matches late in the season."