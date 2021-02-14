OTTUMWA — In the middle of a most unusual season, it appeared the Indian Hills volleyball team had returned some normalcy to the Hellyer Student Life Center on Sunday looking every bit like a national tournament team through the first two sets against visiting DMACC.
The next 90 minutes, however, was anything but normal for the 14th-ranked (DI) Warriors, leading to not-so-unfamiliar result. For the second time in three years, the Bears rallied to score a five-set win over IHCC earning a 9-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-11 victory denying Indian Hills the first home win of what will be one of two seasons the Warriors will play in the calendar year of 2021.
Indian Hills falls to 1-3 with the loss, failing to string consecutive wins together after earning the first win of the season 10 days earlier at Northeast. Weather prevented IHCC from playing matches against Mineral Area and Marshalltown during that 10-day span.
The Warriors will look to double their matches played total next weekend. Indian Hills heads to Kansas to play in four matches in the Hutchinson Invitational on Friday and Saturday.