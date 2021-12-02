OTTUMWA — Sophomore Precious Daley has been named the 13th National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Volleyball All-American in Indian Hills program history. Daley was named to the 2021 NJCAA DI Volleyball Honorable Mention All-American team.
Daley served as one of the top two-way players in the nation in her final season in Ottumwa. Floating between a number of positions on the court, Daley joined the 500-kill club for her career with 277 finishers to go along with 124 blocks on the year. As a sophomore, Daley ranked second in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) with a .346 hitting percentage.
"From the day Precious stepped foot on campus, it was clear she was fierce in more ways than one," stated head coach Lyndsey Michel. "She was the epitome of student-athlete – earning NJCAA All-Academic accolades her freshman year. We faced obstacles her freshman year that kept her from being what could have been a two-time All-American, but she came back as determined as ever."
Daley received a number of accolades as a sophomore, including her second consecutive selection to the NJCAA All-Region XI first team. Daley was named three times as the ICCAC DI Volleyball Athlete of the Week and was also selected as the Indian Hills October Female Student-Athlete of the Month.
"She put her own visions of what she thought her volleyball role for IHCC volleyball could have been on the sidelines as she selflessly filled the role as a middle blocker and hitter," Michel added. "She sacrificed herself everyday as a six rotation player. Throwing herself at the ball, through her knee injury, and then leading the nation in power offensively and defensively in the front row as well – Indian Hills' all-time hardest cannon. Precious will definitely be missed."
Daley helped guide the Warriors to 20 wins during her sophomore season. Daley posted 13 matches with double-digit kills, including a season-high against eighth-ranked Missouri State University–West Plains. Daley also tallied 35 service aces and 146 digs in her final season as a Warrior.
"I appreciate everything that coach Michel and my team has done for me," Daley exclaimed. "It means everything that I'm able to represent this program at the national level. Playing at Indian Hills has allowed me to become a much stronger player both physically and mentally, and I'm grateful that I now get the opportunity to play Division II level volleyball after I graduate."
While Daley becomes the 13th All-American in program history, the sophomore is the fifth All-American selection under Michel.
Upon graduation with a degree in psychology, Daley will head to North Carolina where she has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the University of North Carolina at Pembroke to play under head coach Carly Wehling, a former Indian Hills assistant who coach Daley during her freshman season.