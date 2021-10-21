COUNCIL BLUFFS – The Indian Hills volleyball team suffered an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) sweep at fifth-ranked Iowa Western on Wednesday night. The Reivers edged IHCC 27-25, 25-23 and 25-17.
The Warriors (16-11, 2-2 ICCAC) built a commanding lead to open up the match with a 15-12 lead in the first set. Indian Hills expanded on the lead and built its advantage to 22-17 before the Reivers stormed back.
Both sides traded blows before Iowa Western walked away with the opening-set victory. The Warriors again led early in the second set, opening an 11-7 edge.
The defending national champion Reivers stormed back once again, edging IHCC again late in the second set to open a commanding lead in the match. Iowa Western jumped out to a 5-0 lead to open the third set and never looked back, completing the regular season regional sweep.
Melodee Schulte and Chantal Paniagua led the Warriors defensively with 15 digs apiece. Jarolin de los Santos continued to climb the leaderboards in the blocking category, totaling seven stops on the night. The sophomore ranks seventh nationally with 116 blocks on the year.
Precious Daley added three total blocks to go along with a team-high eight kills for the Warriors.
Indian Hills returns home to host Kirkwood on Friday afternoon. First serve at the Hellyer Student Life Center is set for 3 p.m.