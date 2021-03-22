COUNCIL BLUFFS – Fifth-rated Iowa Western looked every bit of the part Sunday in sweeping the Indian Hills volleyball team in straight sets, 25-18, 25-14 and 25-23 at Kanesville Arena
Indian Hills, having won 12 of its previous 13 matches, were not able to cool off the red-hot Reivers. Iowa Western (19-3) won for the 15th straight time, completing a perfect 11-0 run to the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference regular-season title.
Despite the loss, IHCC head coach Lyndsey Michel pointed to the positives, namely how Jenna Vallee and Gabriela Cavalcante Oliveira competed against the talented Reivers.
"Our offenseive spark came from Jenna when she started to battle up there against the block and finished a rally," Michel said. "Gabi caught fire and we were able to be less predictable, but it was too little, too late. We need a block that shows just a little more physicality on a regular occasion. That will be important for us heading into the postseason."
Precious Daley led in kills with nine followed by seven each from Vallee and Cavalcante Oliveira. Overall the Warriors struggled up front with IWCC, hitting at just a .096 clip.
"Like a lot of teams, we have some end-of-the-year bumps and bruises and some soreness that's hindering our effectiveness," Michel said. "I wish every day at practice that we could go into it with everyone at 100 percent and just focused on what we need to do to beat the next team on our schedule."
Cassia Lemos had 26 assists and 11 digs while libero Anja Vranic led the team in digs with 16 and had four ace serves. Bailea Yahnke was 12-12 at the service stripe with a pair of aces.
"After a game like this, it's hard as their coach, because while I'd like to be upset with them, I know what they're capable of," Michel said. "On any given day we don't know what our lineup may look like and it's hard to develop any kind of consistency. It's something we haven't gotten to have in quite some time lately, even in practice."
Indian Hills (13-7, 9-4 ICCAC) has wrapped up league play and will go on the road for their regular season finale Tuesday night at Park Hills, Missouri for a rematch with Mineral Area (12-8). The Warriors have defeated the Cardinals on two occasions this season, both in four sets, on Feb. 20 at the Blue Dragon Classic to kick off an 11-match winning streak that later included a win over Mineral Area at the Hellyer Student Life Center on Mar. 11.
"It's time to find our focus and hopefully get healthier so we know who we will be playing next to," Michel said. "That way everyone can be reliable and held accountable."