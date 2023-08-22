COUNCIL BLUFFS — The fourth-ranked Indian Hills volleyball team split a pair of nationally-ranked matchups on the final day of the Reiver Classic on Saturday to move to 2-2 on the year. The Warriors swept sixth-ranked Western Nebraska before falling to No. 17 Butler Community College in the nightcap.
The Warriors took the opener over Western Nebraska, the team's third consecutive win over the Cougars with a win in each of the last three seasons. After falling behind 11-7 in the opening set, the Warriors stormed back to score 18 of the final 22 points to take the opener before finishing off the Cougars 25-19 and 25-22.
Freshman outside hitter Sara Van Gisteren once again led the Warrior offense with a team-high 14 kills on a .480 hitting percentage. Sophomore Kinga Michalska added 11 kills on 19 attempts for a team-high .526 hitting percentage.
Sophomore Emme Wilson tallied 32 assists along with eight digs and a pair of service aces. Freshman Iva Mrkaic recorded a team-high five service aces while collecting three blocks at the net for the Warriors.
The Warriors stumbled in the Reiver Classic finale against Butler, falling in straight sets, 25-19, 25-21 and 25-21. Michalska and Gabriela Bieniek paced the offense with nine kills apiece while sophomore Larissa Barreiros Scatamburlo tallied six kills in her first complete action of the season.
Freshman Ana Carolina Westerich recorded 18 assists while Sasha Vidal led the team with 13 digs.
