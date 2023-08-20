JUCO volleyball: Fourth-ranked Warriors split at Reiver Classic

COUNCIL BLUFFS – The fourth-ranked Indian Hills women's volleyball team bounced back after a season-opening loss on Friday to earn a split at the Reiver Classic. The Warriors dropped their opener 3-2 to Jefferson College before rebounding with a 3-0 sweep of Dodge City Community College.
The Warriors put up a valiant effort in the opener against Jefferson despite the season-opening defeat. Trailing two sets to none, Indian Hills fought back to even the series and force a fifth-set tiebreaker, but the Vikings prevailed in the closing game. Jefferson took the victory 25-20, 25-23, 13-25, 21-25, 15-12.
In the nightcap, the Warriors rallied with a convincing win over the Conquistadors. Indian Hills took the opening set 25-17 before closing out the match with 25-15 and 25-20 set victories.
The Warriors, ranked No. 4 in the preseason National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Volleyball Preseason poll, were led by freshman outside hitter Sara Van Gisteren who combined for 43 total kills on the day. Van Gisteren tallied 24 kills in the opener against Jefferson, the most kills for a Warrior since Gabriela Cavalcante Oliveira tallied 26 kills on Feb. 4, 2021. Van Gisteren finished the day with an impressive .443 hitting percentage on 79 total attempts.
Sophomore Kinga Michalska, the team's kills leader last season, tallied double-digit kills in each match to finish the day with 21 finishers.
Defensively, sophomore libero Sasha Vidal, who ranked second in the nation in digs last year, recorded 29 digs on Friday.
Sophomore Maggie Paiva collected five service aces to lead the Warriors from the line as the Warriors combined for 20 total aces throughout the day.
Emme Wilson paced the Warrior offense with 61 assists, setting a new career-high with 34 helpers against Dodge City.
Indian Hills split a pair of nationally-ranked matchups on the final day of the Reiver Classic on Saturday, moving to 2-2 on the year. The Warriors swept sixth-ranked Western Nebraska Community College before falling to No. 17 Butler Community College in the nightcap.
Indian Hills hosts DMACC on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.