JUCO volleyball: Fourth-ranked Warriors sweep DMACC

BOONE — The fourth-ranked Indian Hills volleyball team handled Des Moines Area Community College in straight sets on Tuesday night, dropping the Bears 3-0 in a cross-division matchup at The Den. The Warriors move to 3-2 on the year.
After a hard-fought battle in the opening set, Indian Hills rolled to two convincing victories in the closing two frames to get back in the win column. The Warriors took the match by set scores of 27-25, 25-17, and 25-14. Indian Hills has now won five consecutive matches against the Bears.
Sophomore Larissa Barreiros Scatamburlo and freshman Sara Van Gisteren powered the offensive production for the Warriors with a team-high 12 kills each. Van Gisteren has gotten off to a dominant start for the Warriors with double-digit kill totals in four of the team's first five matches while averaging 14.4 kills while averaging 4.2 kills a set. Through five matches this season, Van Gisteren currently leads the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Volleyball ranks with 72 kills while the freshman's 4.24 kills a set, ranking third nationally.
After missing the opening two matches of the season, Scatamburlo has come on strong for the Warriors and posted a .429 hitting percentage Tuesday night in Boone.
As a team, the Warriors posted a .370 hitting percentage on 82 attempts, the most swings in a three-set match this season. Indian Hills also posted a .600 hitting percentage in the third set alone after posting 16 kills on 25 attempts with just one error, the team's strongest set of the season.
Freshman Ana Carolina Westerich posted a career-high 32 assists in the win to go along with seven digs. Sabrina Nogueira Da Silva led the Warriors defensively with a season-best 13 digs while sophomore Maggie Paiva added 10 digs and three service aces.
Indian Hills will head to Texas this weekend, facing four opponents in the Odessa College Invitational. Action for the fourth-ranked Warriors gets underway on Friday against Panola College at 2 p.m.
