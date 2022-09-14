OTTUMWA — Forget about the records. Forget about the rankings.
For the second-ranked Indian Hills volleyball team, Wednesday night was about proving something to themselves against their toughest regional rival - two-time defending national champion Iowa Western.
The Warriors came through when it counted at the net, racking up 46 kills in four sets while closing out the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference win with 20 blocks, including a pair of stops late by Jarolin de los Santos and Larissa Scatamburlo in the fourth game of a 25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 25-15 win over the Reivers at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
"The record is only paper right now. Iowa Western was much more impressive than I thought they were going to be," IHCC head volleyball coach Lyndsey Michel said. "They're going to be better the next time we play them. You see on the sidelines that they have a couple of great coaches that know what they're doing. Once they figure out their rotations and what they're doing, it would be no surprise to see them be even better as the season goes along."
Indian Hills was riding high entering Wednesday's match, earning four more tough wins over the weekend at the Shirley Worley Invitational in Colorado including wins over three more ranked opponents. While the Warriors (19-1, 1-0 ICCAC) entered with the highest national ranking in program history, Iowa Western (7-7, 0-1 ICCAC) had fallen completely out of the rankings struggling to even carry a winning record into the Hellyer Center.
Iowa Western battled back and forth throughout much of the match with the second-ranked Warriors, forcing 10 ties and eight lead changes alone in the opening game. Jenna Vallee, who was injured last season one night before IHCC's highly-anticipated home match with the Reivers, recorded three kills late in the opening game to clinch the five-point win.
"That was revenge for all of us," Vallee said. "I've been here for three years. We've struggled to beat them each of the first two years. I'm so proud of my entire team. It meant a lot to be out there and be part of this. It was time for us to win against them."
Indian Hills never trailed in either the second or fourth games of the match. Before taking over defensively to put the Reivers away in the fourth, de los Santos won key points at the net offensively getting the key touch on a pair of late tips in the second set to clinch a 25-17 win, giving IHCC a commanding 2-0 lead.
Like Vallee, de los Santos has experienced frustrating losses to Iowa Western including last year's home loss to the Reivers that halted the early-season momentum gained by an 11-1 start. The 6-4 sophomore from the Dominican Republic would dominate at the net with 11 blocks, including two early in the fourth set that helped IHCC jump out to a 9-1 lead.
"For me, getting a block is so much more exciting than getting a kill," de los Santos said. "When a teammate can help me get a block, it gets me so excited. I love working together to put the ball back and shut down the other team's attack."
Indian Hills will be right back on the court at the Hellyer Center on Thursday afternoon, hosting Northeast (Nebraska) at 3 p.m.
