COUNCIL BLUFFS – The Indian Hills volleyball team suffered a pair of losses at the Dennis South Memorial Classic on Friday night. The 19th-ranked Warriors fell in four games to No. 10 New Mexico Military Institute before being swept by Monroe College.
Indian Hills (15-10) opened up the night with a 25-21 victory in the first set against New Mexico Military, but the Broncos rattled off three straight wins 25-23, 25-17 and 25-15. Jarolin de los Santos recoded 12 kills and added five blocks while Precious Daley (Des Moines, IA/Roosevelt) totaled 10 kills and eight blocks, including five solo stops for Indian Hills.
The Warriors fell behind early against Monroe as the Mustangs took set one 25-14. Monroe finished off Indian Hills 25-23 and 25-23 in the final two sets to earn the victory.
Vanessa Freitas came off the bench to lead the Warriors with eight kills. Hennesys Lalane recorded a team-high 23 assists to go along with three kills, three block assists, and three service aces.