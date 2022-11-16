JUCO volleyball: IHCC heads to national tournament

OTTUMWA – The snow was falling on Tuesday as the Indian Hills volleyball team packed up the bus for the final road trip of the season.
The Warriors are hopeful that, like most of their road trips, to return home on a winning note. Second-ranked Indian Hills arrived in southern Missouri on Tuesday seeded second in the 2022 NJCAA Division I National Volleyball Tournament, opening play on Thursday morning at the West Plains Civic Center against 15th-seeded, 19th-ranked Monroe College out of New York at 11 a.m.
Head coach Lyndsey Michel has enjoyed being part of the ride through what could prove to be a historic season for the Warrior volleyball program. No team has entered a national tournament ranked as high as the current 40-2 Warriors are with only Florida Southwestern ranked ahead of IHCC both in the final national poll and the seeding for this year's 16-team national tournament.
One play begins on Thursday, however, IHCC will still have to find a way to knock off at least four of the 15 teams in the field to bring home the program's first national championship.
"It's been nerve-racking. I'm still in a place, and maybe it's because of what has happened in previous seasons, that I'm weary of one day where something bad can happen," Michel said. "We saw in the previous seasons where someone can dive into a play and an injury can happen.
"We've been very intentional with practice. We just need to keep ourselves healthy, careful and intentional with what do preparing for the national tournament."
Thursday's first-round match with Monroe with be the 12th match of the season for IHCC against a rated opponent. The Warriors are 9-2 in those matches with their only two losses of the season coming in straight sets to fellow national tournament qualifier Salt Lake and a five-game loss to Missouri State-West Plains, another national tournament squad that will be playing throughout the tournament in their home arena.
Indian Hills is 3-2 overall against fellow national tournament qualifiers with wins over fourth-seeded Western Nebraska, seventh-seeded Trinity Valley and 12th-seeded Northeastern. The Warriors also has wins this season over NJCAA Division II national tournament qualifiers Parkland, Kirkwood and has scrimmaged both in the preseason and last Friday with Iowa Central as both teams prepare for their respective national tournaments.
"We've play against the top teams in the country. That gives us an idea of what we're in store for," IHCC sophomore middle blocker Jarolin de los Santos said. "We've been training really hard. We've put everything into preparing for the national tournament. We just have to visualize and anticipate having success out there during the matches."
Indian Hills is the only team in the national tournament, and all of NJCAA Division I, with 40 wins so far this season second overall in all of NJCAA only to Parkland College's 52-win total. The Warriors and Monroe are just two of the four teams in NJCAA DI to play over 40 matches this season with IHCC maintaining a consistent high level of play, carrying the third-longest current winning streak (14) of any of the 16 teams in the national tournament facing a Monroe team that has the longest active winning streak (22) in the country.
The Warriors, however, have had great poker faces at times. Even during the clean district tournament sweeps of Kaskaskia and John A. Logan, IHCC players and coaches had to overcome nerves even while clinching the program's fourth national tournament trip.
"There were nerves watching the girls out there at the district tournament," Michel said. "There was a halo of a scoreboard hanging halfway down from the ceiling (at John A. Logan). I know that didn't affect the girls nearly as much as it affected me. We had no idea what to expect from John A. Logan, but once again the girls rose to the occasion.
"I was pretty nervous going into the very first game," de los Santos added. "We needed to win that first game. In previous years, we never get to finish our last game. We were all so focused and decisive on what we wanted. We just killed it."
The Warriors will hope to avoid the same heartbreaking setbacks that have ended their national championship hopes over the past three seasons. Before losing consecutive decisive fifth sets in district title matches against Missouri State-West Plains, Indian Hills had a 16-match winning streak snapped in the first round of their last national tournament appearance falling 25-23, 30-32, 15-25, 26-24 and 15-13 to Otero in 2019 during a match in which then-freshman hitter Ana Nunes injured her calf and was lost for the remainder of the tournament.
"At this level, balls are going to come at us fast, but we seem to respond well to that hard and physical volleyball," Michel said. "We've struggled against teams that play at a slower pace. The bottom line is that we just need to focus on ourselves. There's not a lot to worry about if we handle what we're supposed to."
After leaving the IHCC campus on Tuesday morning, the Warriors made the six-hour journey into southern Missouri with a stop in between for practice. Michel, who has now guided the Warriors to a pair of national tournaments, knows there is much to prepare for before Indian Hills even takes the court on Thursday morning.
"There's like a 17-page handbook, small print, that you have to read through with all of the procedures for each team with all the things you have to do, the places you have to be and the very specific rules that you have to follow," Michel said. "That'll be a little less intimidating the second time around. I also had a lot of nerves three years ago. This time, I'm excited and ready."
So are Michel's players who know going in that each match is a must-win if the Warriors are to achieve their national championship dreams.
"If we lose one match, there goes our last chance," de los Santos said. "That's going to push us through all the matches to give it everything we have in every single one."
