NORFOLK, NEB – After two tough losses to open the season, 14th-ranked Indian Hills rallied from an opening-set loss on Thursday to secure its first win of the volleyball season.
The Warriors found their rhythm after a 25-21 loss in the opening game at Northeast Community College, earning a 27-25 win in the second set before putting the match away with a 25-19 win in the third game and a 25-17 win in the fourth-set clincher.
Coach Lyndsey Michel has been trying different lineups in hopes of finding the right combination. Michel turned to freshman Anja Vranic at the libero spot and the Warrior attack came alive by turning defense into offense.
“A tweak of the lineup came out favorable,” Michel said. “Anja wore the libero jersey and led our serve receive in a manner that allow our offense to execute.”
Serve-receive had been noted by Michel as an area of frustration in the opening two losses, but Vranic was a steadying force (19 digs, 23-24 serve receive) that seemed to be contagious against the Hawks as IHCC only had five receiving errors on the day.
“We had three options on several occasions this afternoon for hitters and they took every opportunity to finish rallies and put the ball away,” Michel added.
The player that benefitted the most from the revamped lineup was Gabriela Cavalcante Oliveria. The Warrior sophomore had her career-best game on the outside, finishing with 26 kills, 10 digs and was 14-of-15 serving with an ace.
“Gabby brought power and lit the fire that sparked her team’s motivation flame,” said Michel.
The Warriors and Hawks were deadlocked at 20 in the opening set with neither team gaining much momentum. Northeast scored five of the final six points to take the early lead in the match and were two points away from taking a commanding two-game lead.
Indian Hills, however, never allowed the Hawks to earn a set-point opportunity, overcoming four late ties including at 25-25 to earn the team's first set win of the season. The Hawks had no answer for repeated attacks from Oliveria, Jenna Vallee and Jarolin de Los Santos.
Vallee was outstanding with 18 digs, seven kills and was 15-16 from the service line. Hennesys Lalane led the team in assists with 38, Cassia Lemos added 12 assists and five digs while de Los Santos added strength at the net for IHCC with seven kills and five blocks.
The decisive fourth set was knotted up at 5-5 when sophomore Bailea Yahnke followed up a de Los Santos kill with three straight ace serves to spark the Warriors. Northeast got to within 15-14 before consecutive kills by Jentry Schafer and Oliveira sparked a 7-0 Warrior run ended the match
The win moves IHCC to 1-2 on the season while Northeast fell to 1-4. The Warriors will take the weekend off and will be back in action next Tuesday when they travel to Marshalltown.