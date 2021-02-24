OTTUMWA – After losing five of their first six matches this season, the Indian Hills volleyball team may have turned the corner in the program's most unique season.
The Warriors followed up two closing wins at the Blue Dragon Classic at Hutchinson Community College over the weekend by scoring their first home win of the season. After winning the first two sets against eighth-ranked (NJCAA Division II) Iowa Central, IHCC avoided being pushed to a fifth set putting away the visiting Tritons 25-18, 25-15, 21-25, 25-13 on Wednesday night at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
Indian Hills would open the first set with a kill by Jentry Schafer. After a brief lead by Iowa Central (10-2, 9-2 ICCAC), the Warriors began to make things happen with a massive block by middle blocker Jarolin de los Santos as the freshman from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic moved Indian Hills into an 8-5 lead and set an aggressive tone for the set.
Holding a 13-6 lead, former Des Moines Roosevelt standout Precious Daley would furnish the next three kills to further establish the Warrior dominance.
"After the weekend, we made some changes that have been effective," noted the Warriors head coach Lyndsey Michel. "We had a lot of matches cancelled early in the year and it put us behind."
Cassia Lemos opened the second set serving two aces to jump start the Warriors, as the Warriors followed the 25-18 opening set win with a solid 25-15 win in the second set. Iowa Central would come back to capture their only set of the night, capturing a 25-21 win.
The Warriors closed out the match with a 25-13 win in the fourth set.
"Anja (Vranic) was a defensive machine," lamented Michel. "We will put her where the ball is going as we move forward."
Vranic, the younger sister of former IHCC standout Iva Vranic, led the Warriors on Wednesday with 19 digs. Indian Hills got balanced scoring from their front line with Daley and Gabriela Cavalcante Oliveira each finishing with 15 kills. Jenna Vallee and de los Santos each produced 11 kills.
The Warrior home stand continues as Southwestern (0-9, 0-9 ICCAC) comes to town on Friday to take on the Warriors (4-5, 2-3 ICCAC) at the Hellyer Center. Game time is 5 p.m.
"They are tall and fairly athletic," assessed Michel. "Their setters disperse the ball pretty well."
Match Scoring
IHCC 25-18, IHCC 25-15, ICCC 21-25, IHCC 25-13