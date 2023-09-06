JUCO volleyball: IHCC spikers sweep Southeastern

WEST BURLINGTON – After a 10-day hiatus, the Indian Hills volleyball team returned to the court and picked up a 3-0 sweep of Southeastern Community College on Tuesday night at Loren Walker Arena. The Warriors move to 6-5 on the year.
The Warriors powered their way to an opening set victory with a 25-14 win. Southeastern stayed with Indian Hills in the second frame, but the Warriors pulled away for a 26-24 victory before closing out the sweep with a 25-18 win. All six of the Warriors' wins this year have come by way of a 3-0 sweep.
Sophomore Sasha Vidal moved into the top-five all-time career digs leaders on Tuesday night with 11. Vidal's 1,031 digs now rank fourth all-time and are the most for the Warriors since the 2007 season.
Freshman Sara Van Gisteren led the Warriors with a team-high 14 kills on a .522 hitting percentage. The freshman outside hitter currently ranks ninth in the nation with 159 total kills on the year while her 4.3 kills per set ranks sixth nationally. Van Gistern also added two service aces and a pair of block assists on the night.
Sophomore Gabriela Bieniek added eight kills on 15 swings for a .467 hitting percentage against the Blackhawks.
As a team, the Warriors totaled 15 service aces on the night, tied for a season-high. Vidal tallied a season-best five aces on Tuesday, tying a career-high. Sophomore Kiley Heller posted a career-best three service aces without an error to ignite the Warriors. Six different Warriors posted at least one ace on the night.
Freshman Sabrina Nogueira Da Silva tallied a team-best 16 digs while Maggie Paiva added 11 digs in the win.
Next up for the Warriors is a trip to Sterling, Colorado for the Shirley Worley Tournament hosted by Northeastern Junior College this weekend. The four-match, two-day event begins on Friday afternoon.
