OTTUMWA – The Indian Hills volleyball team faced perhaps the toughest challenge yet to their extending their current winning streak on Tuesday.
Kirkwood, the sixth-ranked team in NJCAA Division II, put the Warriors to the test. Percious Daley, however, had the answers slamming home 18 kills while shaking off a rough landing on her hip in the third set of IHCC's ninth straight win, a 25-20, 26-28, 25-23, 25-17 win over the Eagles at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
"Coming out against Kirkwood, I really felt like we really had to go hard," Daley said. "We've played a couple of easy (matches) recently. I felt like it was important to come out strong."
Daley pounded home five kills in the opening set as Indian Hills gradually pulled away. The Warriors appeared to be set up for a similar outcome in the second set, building a 17-12 lead, before the Eagles rallied back to catch the Warriors, scoring the final three points including a sharp ace serve to the back line by Emily Strauss to even the match.
"We talk a lot about it. I had to remind them of that even after the second set that I could feel a lull coming when we hit that 20-21 point mark," IHCC head volleyball coach Lyndsey Michel said. "We've got to play to 25. We had to continue to put our foot on the gas and continue to put the pressure on to not let the other team get back in it."
The third set was as competitive as any in the match. Neither team led by more than five points at any point, which again was an advantage held by the Warriors that was erased by the Eagles as consecutive ace serves from Kamara Dickerson that tied the pivotal set at 21-21.
Kirkwood (11-3, 10-3 ICCAC) took the lead at 22-21 on a block by Katie Kopriva and Maggie Peters. Indian Hills responded, tying the match on a kill by Jentry Schafer before Schafer and Gabriela Cavalcante Oliveira teamed up for a tiebreaking block, allowing IHCC to eventually win the set after consecutive errors by the Eagles snapping a 23-all tie.
"It makes it a lot more fun when you're winning and everyone is contributing," Michel said. "Rather the girls are contributing off the bench or whatever someone is playing, everyone is doing exactly what their job is right now. That makes it so much more fun."
Indian Hills (10-5, 7-3 ICCAC) put the Eagles away in the fourth set, jumping out to a 12-6 lead. Any hopes of a late comeback by Kirkwood to force a decisive fifth set ended as the Warriors scored six of the final seven points, including a pair of decisive winners by Daley before an ace serve by Bailea Yahnke clinched perhaps IHCC's most impressive victory of the season thus far.
"This is a huge stretch for us," Michel said. "This is what's going to build us up and keep us moving with our momentum going forward to compete and get better. The next big step this season is the super-regional tournament. The teams we're going up against are the type of teams will be seeing at super-regionals. It's a chance to really see what we're made of."
Indian Hills will be seeking their 10th straight win on Thursday against Mineral Area in the second of three home matches this week. The Warriors close the week on Sunday hosting NIACC in what IHCC players are hoping will be a bid for their 11th straight win.
"We really need to take advantage of this," Daley said. "We've got some great matches here at home. We need to capitalize on that."