OTTUMWA – There are several things Garbiela Cavalcante Oliveira will remember about her time with the Indian Hills volleyball program.
One thing that has definitely stood Oliveira over the past three seasons is the Iowa weather, something the Warrior sophomore outside hitter pointed out in her comments on Sophomore Day Sunday prior to IHCC’s final home match of the regular season.
“I don’t know where I’m going to attend college next year, but I’d prefer to go somewhere a little warmer,” Oliveira joked.
Ironically, the weather outside the Hellyer Student Life Center will just be warming up as the Warrior volleyball team heads into postseason play in the next few weeks. Inside the Hellyer Center, the Warrior spikers remained red hot winning their 11th straight match on Sunday with a 25-15, 25-18, 25-8 sweep of the Trojans in the final home match for IHCC until hosting the super-regional tournament in early April.
The Warriors could not secure a 12th straight win, falling in four sets at Jefferson College. The Vikings won 25-20, 27-25, 18-25 and 25-20, securing a home-and-home split with IHCC in the regular season.
Oliveira racked up five kills in the first set of her final regular-season match at the Hellyer Center, helping IHCC dominate NIACC. Jenna Vallee scored on three consecutive kills to snap an early 2-2 tie as Indian Hills vaulted out to a 20-7 lead and never looked back, winning the opening set by 10.
“I was quite nervous just knowing that we’ve got a bit of a target on our back with the winning streak. NIACC got to play the role of the underdog trying to sneak up and knock us off,” IHCC head volleyball coach Lyndsey Michel said. “They had the type of talent that could have presented some challenges for us.”
NIACC (7-8) showed some of that talent in the second set, pushing the Warriors into a familiar position of being pushed into extra sets despite impressive starts. Besides losing a two-set lead in a five-set loss to DMACC earlier in the season, IHCC had to go four sets earlier this past week with Kirkwood and Mineral Area each time losing a second set despite owning a late lead with a chance to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.
Leading 17-16 in the second set, the Warriors prevented the Trojans from extending the day. Oliveira had two of her eight kills during a final 8-1 run that clinched the set for the Warriors, keeping the possibility of a sweep in tact.
“We needed that momentum to go our way in that second set,” Michel said. “We finally made the adjustments. I kept asking them to get outside the block, find the setter (Becca Steffen) and keep the ball away from her. We were ready for it a little bit more after the timeout. The adjustments were good and the finish was there.”
The Warriors turned the third set into a formality after IHCC scored six straight points to open a 6-2 lead. Beside Oliveira, fellow IHCC sophomores Cassia Lemos and Bailea Yahnke all did their part in their final home match of the regular season with Lemos added a team-high four ace serves and 32 assists while Yahnke added an ace and two digs.
“Cassia brings so much energy to the court. It’s the kind of energy that’s hard to find in a setter,” Michel said. “Bailea has been on my radar since her freshman year (at Davis County High School). She’s kind of been around the program for awhile. She didn’t see a lot of time last year, but she’s proved herself by working hard in the offseason to earn more playing time this season. Both those girls are great teammates in their own way.”
Oliveira, however, has had the most unique journey of any current IHCC sophomore volleyball player. The native of Natal, Brazil has spent three seasons with the program after having to use a medical redshirt after suffering a knee injury two years ago, leading to a sophomore season that was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s been pretty tough. I’m still playing with some pain (in the knee),” Oliveira said. “We’re dealing well with everything. It’s been different this year. It was different on Sunday not having my family and friends here to celebrate with me on Sophomore Day. Coach Lyndsey and Coach Carly (Weherling) have helped me a lot. In our last match (against Mineral Area), I wasn’t playing very well. They talked to me and helped get me back in the game.
“Gabby’s been here a long time. We’ve really bonded and created a friendship that’s helped her get through all her trails and tribulations,” Michel added. “It’s not just been about dealing with the injuries. She’s had to deal with being homesick. Being here three years is a long time, especially dealing with a major injury. Gabby will definitely be missed.”
Indian Hills heads to West Burlington on Thursday to face Southeastern at Loren Walker Arena in West Burlington. Match time is set for 7 p.m.
JUCO VOLLEYBALL
Indian Hills 25 25 25
NIACC 15 18 8
NIACC StatisticsAces — Becca Steffen 3, Bri Powers, Emily Wittnebel. TEAM — 5.
Hitting — Grace Tobin 18-28, Steffen 13-13, Samanthan Coron 8-10, Halsie Keltner 8-14, Megan Hollander 7-8, Emily Jacobson 3-4, Wittnebel 2-2, Hannah Hanson 2-5, Katelin Adams 1-1. TEAM 62-85. Kills — Tobin 8, Steffen 6, Jacobson 5, Hollander 2, Keltner 2, Coron. TEAM — 24.
Setting — Steffen 16, Powers 3, Coron, Tobin. TEAM — 21.
Blocks — Hollander, Tobin. TEAM — 2.
Digs — Steffen 7, Tobin 7, . TEAM — 26.
IHCC Statistics
Aces — Cassia Lemos 4, Andressa Borges, Jenna Vallee, Anja Vranic, Bailea Yahnke. TEAM — 8.
Hitting — Gabriela Cavalcante Oliveira 19-21, Precious Daley 13-13, Vallee 13-14, Jentry Schafer 8-8, Jarolin de los Santos 6-7, Borges 4-5, Lemos 2-2. TEAM 65-70. Kills — Oliveira 14, Vallee 8, de los Santos 5, Daley 4, Borges 3, Lemos 2, Schafer. TEAM — 37.
Setting — Lemos 32, de los Santos, Vallee, Vranic. TEAM — 35.
Blocks — Schafer 2, Cavalcante Oliveira, Daley, de los Santos, Vallee. TEAM — 6.
Digs — Vranic 8, Vallee 7, Cavalcante Oliveira 6, Lemos 6, Schafer 4, Daley 3, Yahnke 2. TEAM — 36.