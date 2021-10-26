OTTUMWA – Head coach Lyndsey Michel notched her 300th career coaching victory and the Indian Hills Volleyball squad earned an impressive three-game sweep against Hawkeye Community College on Monday night at the Hellyer Center. The Warriors improve to 18-11 overall on the year.
Michel, the all-time winningest coach in Warrior history, clinched her 300th victory after sweeping the Redtails by set scores of 25-13, 25-20, and 25-13. Michel's victory total spans 12 seasons and two junior college programs. Throughout her 10 seasons at the helm of Indian Hills Volleyball, Michel has amassed 265 victories to just 108 losses for a .710 winning percentage. Prior to her tenure in Ottumwa, Michel won 35 matches in two seasons at Ellsworth Community College.
Just three days after sweeping Kirkwood Community College at the Hellyer Center, the Warriors hosted Hawkeye for a nonconference matchup. Indian Hills struck first with a quick start behind a pair of kills each from Brooke Amann and Haleigh Hadley.
With an 11-9 lead in tow, the Warriors rattled seven points in a row behind a pair of aces from Hennesys Lalane to cruise to the opening set victory. Indian Hills replicated its early success from set one with a 3-0 lead to open set two.
Sophomore Jenna Vallee, who has battled an injury throughout the month returned to the court and sparked the Warriors with a pair of kills. Hawkeye stayed within striking distance and tied the set at 20-all, but the Warriors responded with five consecutive points to go up 2-0.
Hawkeye took its first lead of the match to open set three, but the Warriors fought back to take an 8-4 lead and force the Redtails into a timeout. Indian Hills continued to apply the pressure in the closing set, and led by as many as 13 to earn its 13th sweep of the season.
Amann led the way with 10 kills on the night, including five in the second set alone. The Warriors hit .415, the team's second-best total of the season, as all seven Warriors to record an attempt on the night hit .368 or better individually. The Warriors have now combined to hit .405 in its last two matches.
Lalane finished the night with four aces to go along with 40 assists and six block assists at the net. Jarolin de los Santos recorded nine total blocks and now ranks seventh nationally with 129 stops on the year.
Melodee Schulte and Anja Vranic combined for 26 digs to pace the Warriors on the defensive end. Indian Hills wraps up the regular season on Friday, welcoming Highland (Kansas) to the Hellyer Student Life Center Center starting at 7 p.m.
Six IHCC sophomores will be recognized prior to the start of the match on Friday. Precious Daley, Zara McCauley, Chantal Paniagua, Jentry Schafer, Schulte and Vranic will all be honored before playing their final home match for the Warriors.