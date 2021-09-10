WEST BURLINGTON – The Indian Hills volleyball team used a late surge at Southeastern to secure a 10th straight victory on Friday night.
The 11th-ranked Warriors improved to 11-1 on the year, winning 25-17, 23-25, 25-13 and 25-19 at Loren Walker Arena. Indian Hills controlled the final two sets by hitting .500 and .577, respectively, to take down Southeastern.
The Warriors saw action from 10 different players on Friday night. Two sophomores stood out in Jenna Vallee and Precious Daley, who each tallied a team-high 13 kills in the win.
Haleigh Hadley added eight kills with zero errors to aid the victory attack. The former Iowa State Cyclone contributed on the defensive front as well with six total blocks on the day.
Jarolin de los Santos proved to be the most effective Warrior at the net with three solo blocks and five block assists in the win. Hennesys Lalane totaled 44 assists for the Warriors. Anja Vranic was consistent once again on the defensive front for Indian Hills with a team-high 15 kills
Indian Hills hosts Marshalltown Community College in conference action on Wednesday at the Hellyer Center in Ottumwa. First serve is set for 7 p.m.