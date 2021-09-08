Hennesys Lalane, seen here dishing out an assist during action for the Indian Hills volleyball team during action at the Hellyer Student Life Center in Ottumwa against DMACC on Aug. 24, dished out 27 assists to go along with a career-high seven service aces on Tuesday in a sweep at Carl Sandburg. Lalane now ranks third in the nation with 29 service aces this year and ranks sixth nationally in total assists.