GALESBURG, ILL – The first match in over a week did little to cool off the red-hot Indian Hills volleyball team.
The 11th-ranked Warriors returned from a 10-day layoff, earning a ninth-straight win by sweeping Carl Sandburg on Tuesday night. The Warriors improved to 10-1 overall on the year with 12 different players contributing to a 25-17, 25-15, 25-17 victory over the Chargers at the John M. Lewis Gymnasium.
"We were a bottle of execution tonight," IHCC head volleyball coach Lyndsey Michel said. "Lots of first ball finishes made for a fun night. We had the opportunity to get some girls in the mix we haven't gotten to see full time yet."
Brooke Amann, Precious Daley and Vanessa Freitas all posted a team-high six kills on the night. Freitas, making her first-career start for the Warriors, posted a .385 hitting percentage in the win.
Hennesys Lalane dished out 27 assists to go along with a career-high seven service aces. Lalane ranks third in the nation with 29 service aces this year and ranks sixth nationally in total assists.
Jentry Schafer made her first start of the season, collecting three kills along with three block assists to aid the Warrior victory. Erika Calderon Rosario tallied a .571 hitting percentage with four kills and two total blocks for a solid overall effort.
The Warriors will travel to Southeastern Community College on Friday night to take on the Blackhawks at 6 p.m.