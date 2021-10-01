MARSHALLTOWN – The No. 16 Indian Hills volleyball team returned to the win column on Friday night with a 3-1 victory over Jefferson College on the opening night of the inaugural Iowa-Missouri Challenge, hosted by Marshalltown Community College. The Warriors improve to 13-5 overall on the year.
After dropping the opening set to the Vikings, Indian Hills rebounded to win the next three sets, 25-13, 27-25, 25-20. With the win, the Warriors end a four-match skid.
Sophomore Precious Daley served as the driving force for the Warriors on both sides of the ball. Daley led the team with 15 kills on 31 attempts for a .226 hitting percentage. On the defensive front, Daley totaled a team-high three solo blocks to go along with 11 kills, a career-high for the middle blocker.
Sophomore Zara McCauley provided a career effort on Friday after igniting a spark off the bench for the Warriors. McCAuley tallied a career-high 10 kills in 26 total attempts to aid in the Indian Hills victory.
Freshman Asra Akcay appeared in a career-high four sets for the Warriors and added three service aces. Akcay also posted two total blocks in the match.
Brooke Amann added nine total kills and a team-high four aces. Anja Vranic anchored the defense with 24 digs.
Indian Hills returns to action at the Iowa-Missouri Challenge on Saturday starting with a match against Mineral Area at 9 a.m. The Warriors will wrap up the Iowa-Missouri Challenge on Saturday evening facing Missouri State-West Plains at 5 p.m.