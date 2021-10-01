Warrior spikers get back on winning track

Indian Hills freshman Jarolin de los Santos leaps up for kill during junior college volleyball action at the Hellyer Student Life Center in Ottumwa.

 Scott Jackson/The Courier

MARSHALLTOWN – The No. 16 Indian Hills volleyball team returned to the win column on Friday night with a 3-1 victory over Jefferson College on the opening night of the inaugural Iowa-Missouri Challenge, hosted by Marshalltown Community College. The Warriors improve to 13-5 overall on the year.

After dropping the opening set to the Vikings, Indian Hills rebounded to win the next three sets, 25-13, 27-25, 25-20. With the win, the Warriors end a four-match skid.

Sophomore Precious Daley served as the driving force for the Warriors on both sides of the ball. Daley led the team with 15 kills on 31 attempts for a .226 hitting percentage. On the defensive front, Daley totaled a team-high three solo blocks to go along with 11 kills, a career-high for the middle blocker.

Sophomore Zara McCauley provided a career effort on Friday after igniting a spark off the bench for the Warriors. McCAuley tallied a career-high 10 kills in 26 total attempts to aid in the Indian Hills victory.

Freshman Asra Akcay appeared in a career-high four sets for the Warriors and added three service aces. Akcay also posted two total blocks in the match.

Brooke Amann added nine total kills and a team-high four aces. Anja Vranic anchored the defense with 24 digs.

Indian Hills returns to action at the Iowa-Missouri Challenge on Saturday starting with a match against Mineral Area at 9 a.m. The Warriors will wrap up the Iowa-Missouri Challenge on Saturday evening facing Missouri State-West Plains at 5 p.m.

