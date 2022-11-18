WEST PLAINS, MO — For the first time since 2004, and just the second time in program history, the Indian Hills Volleyball team is headed to the semifinal round of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I National Volleyball Tournament. The Warriors secured two victories on the opening day Friday to advance.
Indian Hills, seeded second in the ournament, opened up the day with a three-game sweep of No. 19 Monroe College. In the quarterfinal nightcap, the Warriors took on seventh-seeded Trinity Valley Community College taking the fifth and decisive set 15-9 to prevent the Cardinals from completing a reverse sweep after erasing a two-game IHCC lead.
Making its first appearance at the national tournament since 2019, and fourth trip all-time, the Warriors rolled in the opening match against Monroe. Indian Hills took down the Mustangs by set scores of 25-16, 25-12 and 25-21 to end the nation's longest active winning streak at 22 matches.
The Warriors were led in the opening by freshman Kinga Michalska's nine kills. Hennesys Lalane totaled 26 assists and five kills in the win for the Warriors.
Indian Hills put together one of its most dominant defensive performances of the year as the Warriors totaled 26 block assists and five solo stops in the win. Sophomore Erica Calderon Rosario posted three solo blocks and nine block assists.
Jenna Vallée added a solo stop and five assists for the nation's top blocking team. With the win, the Warriors earned a spot in the quarterfinal round against a familiar foe in ninth-ranked Trinity Valley, who lost in three games to the Warriors on Sept. 23.
The opening set saw both sides trade points early and often. The Cardinals eventually built an 11-8 lead, but a 5-0 spurt from the Warriors forced a timeout for Trinity Valley with Indian Hills on top 13-11. Larissa Scatamburlo scored on an impressive kill and a series of blocks down the stretch, carrying Indian Hills to a 25-23 win.
The Warriors carried that momentum over in the second set and jumped out to a 5-0 lead. Trinity Valley responded with a six-point run of its own and eventually took a lead midway through the frame.
Down 14-13, Indian Hills scored eight of the next nine points and pulled away down the stretch to win 25-17. The Warriors found themselves in a hole early in set three and were forced to play from behind.
The Cardinals held off a valiant effort from the Warriors to take a 25-23 victory. In a highly-contested fourth set, Trinity Valley ran away down the stretch to take a 25-18 victory.
The decisive set saw Rosario put on a display of offensive and defensive prowess to help Indian Hills pull away late. The sophomore scored on a kill, giving Indian Hills an 11-8 lead, forcing Trinity Valley into a timeout.
The Warriors finished off the set with four of the final five points to take the victory. Michalska finished with a game-high 18 games for the Warriors while hitting .421 on the night.
Vallee added 14 kills while Scatamburlo posted 11 finishers. Lalane posted 50 assists for her second-career 50-assist performance.
Freshman Sasha Vidal was exceptional on the defensive front, totaling 37 digs in the win. Sophomore Jarolin de los Santos blocked six total shots on the day and is now the all-time single season blocks leader in program history with 200. The sophomore is also the all-time career blocks leader for the Warriors with 435.
