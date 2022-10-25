JUCO volleyball: No. 2 IHCC sweeps DMACC

BOONE – Playing for the first time in a week, the second-ranked Indian Hills volleyball team powered its way past Des Moines Area Community College for a three-game non-conference victory in the final regular-season home match of the season. The Warriors improved to 37-2 overall on the year.
Indian Hills picked up its second sweep of the year over DMACC after dropping the Bears in straight sets in Ottumwa on Aug. 29. The Warriors have now won 11 consecutive matches as it heads into its regular season finale on Wednesday night.
The Warriors, up from third to second in the latest national rankings announced on Monday afternoon, took all three sets by scores of 25-12, 25-19, and 25-19 on Monday night. Indian Hills has now played the second-most matches of any team in the nation this season.
Jenna Vallée tallied a team-high 12 kills while posting a .400 hitting percentage in the win. Kinga Michalska added nine kills in 18 attempts on the night.
As a team, Indian Hills totaled 17 blocks on the night, including six block assists from sophomore Jarolin de los Santos. The middle blocker also added five kills in nine attempts with zero attacking errors.
Hennesys Lalane continued to maintain a stronghold on the national leaderboard in total assists. The sophomore added 32 helpers in the win and ranks first nationally with 1,425 on the year.
Indian Hills returns to action on Wednesday night with an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) matchup with Marshalltown Community College in the team's regular season finale. The Warriors will recognize its sophomore class before the start of the match, set to tip-off at 7 p.m.
