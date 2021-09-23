OTTUMWA – Defending national champion Iowa Western played spoiler on Wednesday night against a red-hot team playing in front of a red-hot crowd.
The second-ranked Reivers won the final two games of an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference showdown, ending the 11-match winning streak of 11th-ranked Indian Hills with a 25-22, 25-27, 25-14, 25-18 victory in front of packed and boisterous crowd at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
The Warriors were led offensively by Jarolin de los Santos and Hennesys Lalane, who each totaled eight kills. Brooke Amann and Haleigh Hadley each added seven kills for Indian Hills.
Erica Calderon Rosario provided a spark off the bench for the Warriors, totaling six blocks on the night. Precious Daley added eight total blocks and four kills for IHCC while Anja Vranic tallied a team-high 22 digs in the loss.
The nationally-ranked match-up provided all of the theatrics early on with a thrilling rally in the opening frame to set the tone. Daley and Amann stopped a shot at the net to tie the opening set at eight apiece. Both sides traded points midway through the frame, but Iowa Western held off a late Indian Hills run down the stretch for the first win of the night.
Iowa Western jumped out to a 15-6 edge in set two, but the Warriors strung together a dominant run to get back into the match. Rosario's boost off the bench resulted in back-to-back points behind a block and kill to spark the Warriors.
Amann tied the set at 17-all and eventually forced the Reivers into a timeout. Two big kills by de los Santos and three straight blocks, including two from Rosario, finished off the Reivers (12-1) to tie the match at one aside.
Indian Hills opened set three with an initial lead, but the Reivers rebounded to pull away, scoring the final five points to take a 2-1 match lead. Lalane gave the Warriors a boost early in the fourth set, finding open spots across the net for back-to-back kills and a 5-4 Warrior lead.
Indian Hills led 10-8 playing to extend the match into a fifth and decisive set. The Reivers stayed within striking distance, using a late surge to pull away for the match-clinching win.
The Warriors (12-2) heads to Texas to play in the Tyler Junior College Invitational starting on Friday. Indian Hills will open play against Blinn College at 11 a.m.