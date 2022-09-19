WATERLOO – With assistant coach Sarah Ryder at the helm for the day, the second-ranked Indian Hills volleyball team battled to a four-game road win on Saturday at Hawkeye Community College.
The win was the 14th in a row for the Warriors, improving to 21-1 overall. Playing for the third time in four days, Indian Hills dropped a thrilling 29-27 opening set against the Redtails before rallying back to win the match taking the next three sets 25-21, 25-16 and 25-22.
The Warriors were able to overcome their slow start via a series of strong individual performances. Freshman Kinga Michalska posted team-highs of 13 kills and 36 attempts, including six kills in the third set alone. Sophomore Erica Calderon Rosario also tallied 13 kills to go along with seven total blocks, including a team-high four solo blocks.
Jenna Vallée added 11 kills and 15 digs. Jarolin de los Santos, the nation's leading blocker, added to an already staggering total with nine total blocks on the day becoming the first player in the country to reach 100 total blocks this season.
Hennesys Lalane put together an all-around impressive performance for the Warriors with 49 assists, four service aces, eight digs and a block. As a team, the Warriors produced 20 total kills, tying a season-high for the third time.
Indian Hills leads the nation in all four major blocking categories – solo blocks (114), block assists (316), total blocks (272) and blocks/set (3.36). de los Santos leads the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) in solo blocks (36), block assists (68), and total blocks (104) while Rosario ranks second in total blocks (86).
Ryder, part of IHCC's previously-highest ranked team in program history prior to this season (third in 2015), earned her first win in charge of the Warriors. Head coach Lyndsey Michel will be back on the sidelines later this week when Indian Hills heads to Kansas to compete in Hutchinson's Blue Dragon Classic for two matches on Friday and two more matches on Saturday.
