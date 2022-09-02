WEST BURLINGTON — No matter who's on the court, Lyndsey Michel expects to see the Indian Hills volleyball team executing at a consistently high level.
It took a little while to get the engine running smoothly on Friday on day one of the Jimmy John's Tournament. The sixth-ranked Warriors found themselves in opening-game battles with both Spoon River and Black Hawk College with Black Hawk even pulling ahead of IHCC briefly in the second game.
In the end, Indian Hills kept the wheels moving in the right direction at Loren Walker Arena sweeping Spoon River 25-14, 25-9 and 25-13 before winning 25-14, 25-17 and 25-13 over Black Hawk improving to 12-1 on the season. As was the case in Wednesday's home sweep of Carl Sandburg College, Indian Hills rotated several players off the bench to get time on the court occasionally leading to disjointed play before the Warriors came to life executing in the end at a level similar to the type of play that has led IHCC to wins over five current or previously ranked opponents.
"We did have some players step up and take some opportunities to do some nice things," IHCC head volleyball coach Lyndsey Michel said. "We started a little slow as far as our tempo. We needed to remind them that we needed to pick up the pace or it was just going to get sloppy.
"We took plays off in more than one way. We just weren't communicating at times. We need to be much more solid there. When we're putting in new pieces, we still have to be able to communicate."
Defense ultimately helped IHCC put away both matches as several impressive digs midway through the opening match by Izabela Zukowski allowed the Warriors to quickly get the ball back over the net against Spoon River. Esra Ackly went on a six-point service run, highlighted by a block and a kill at the net by Haleigh Hadley, helped Indian Hills jump out to an 8-3 lead in the second game against the Snappers.
Against Black Hawk College, IHCC was able to stymie the Braves at the net with seven different players contributing to 12 total team blocks. Larissa Barrerios Scatamburlo and Maggie Paiva were each a part of five blocks apiece in the match as the Warriors scored 44 of the final 66 points in their second win of the day.
Scatamburlo added 11 kills against Black Hawk to pace a balanced offensive attack with seven different Warrior players connecting on a winner at the net. Emme Wilson saw significant time in each match setting for the potent IHCC front line coming in to rest Hennesys Lalane, who entered the week leading the nation in total assists.
"I feel like I'm connecting with everyone on the court a lot better," Wilson said. "It's exciting being out there on the court with these girls. Every time Coach Michel calls my name, I can't wait to get in there."
Scatamburlo also led IHCC with 11 kills earlier in the day against Spoon River. As a team, Indian Hills finished 16 total team blocks in the two matches with Akcay contributing on four blocks in each win.
Three different Warriors posted double-digit efforts as the Warriors posted 79 total digs in the win over Spoon River, tied for the second-most this season. Sasha Vidal posted a team-high 19 followed by Michalska's 15 and Ottumwa native Kiley Heller's career-high 10 digs. As a team, Indian Hills currently leads the nation with 827 digs on the year.
Indian Hills will wrap up the Jimmy John's Tournament on Saturday with two more matches. After facing Highland at approximately noon, the sixth-ranked Warriors will conclude the weekend facing Sauk Valley at approximately 4 p.m.
